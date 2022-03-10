Wheat Extends Slump as Rising Stockpiles Seen Cushioning War Impact

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended losses after a key U.S. report showed the world’s stockpiles are on the rise, thanks to a bigger Australian crop that could help cushion the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its world wheat stockpile estimate for the end of the 2021-22 season to 281.5 million tons from 278.2 million the prior month. Australia will reap a record harvest this season, and robust exports out of India will continue due to ample reserves and high global prices.

Benchmark wheat futures in Chicago fell as much as 7.7% to $11.09 a bushel, extending the previous day’s 6.6% drop when they were down by the exchange limit. Prices are still up almost 50% since the start of the year.

Traders are watching for signs of how long the war in Ukraine will last and the impact on planting, harvesting and shipments of grain and sunflower oil. While Ukraine says it’s open to discussing Russia’s demand for neutrality, and there are talks planned between the foreign ministers, the reality is that the fighting and sanctions are likely to upend production and shipments for months.

The USDA cut its estimates for wheat exports from the Black Sea region, with Ukraine’s reduced by 4 million tons to 20 million tons, and Russia’s lowered by 3 million tons to 32 million tons. But it’s early days for these assessments, with the report published only about two weeks after the Russian invasion.

The figures don’t “seem to really reflect problems in the Black Sea region, but it’s really hard to predict future grain flows right now,” said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International LLC in Chicago.

Then, there’s the question of whether other producing countries have the capacity to fill the shortage from the Black Sea. Harvesting of winter wheat in the Northern Hemisphere is some way off, and that crop is already in the ground and can’t be changed. There may be some increase in spring wheat planting, but growing areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are very dry.

Meanwhile, corn and soybeans are trading near the highest since 2012 and cooking oils are close to records, all of which point to even higher global food inflation and more government spending to cushion the impact on the poor.

