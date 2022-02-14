Wheat Extends Surge as Ukraine Tensions Stoke Supply Concerns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jasmine Ng
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended gains after the biggest weekly advance since November as tensions over Ukraine and Russia ratcheted up, increasing concern that grain exports from the two major shippers could be disrupted.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine has entered a potentially decisive week, with the U.S. warning an invasion may be imminent and President Vladimir Putin accusing America of failing to meet his demands. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade its neighbor, and a diplomatic push to try to resolve the situation is continuing.

Wheat futures in Chicago climbed as much as 1.7% following last week’s 5.3% gain. The grain remains about 7% below a peak in November, when prices reached the highest since 2012.

Cargoes flowing from the Black Sea region are key to ensuring the security of world grain supplies. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of wheat and barley exports, and about a fifth of corn trade. Protracted unrest in the region could keep prices of these commodities elevated and add to food costs that are already at the highest in a decade.

Corn and soybeans also rose in Chicago as traders assessed mounting tensions over Ukraine, while hot, dry weather in South America continued to stoke worries about crops in South America.

“Ukraine does export some corn but the stronger connection is via the broader grain market,” said Tobin Gorey, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Tight, and tightening supply across them all makes their prices more sensitive to potential supply interruptions generally.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huitongda Prices Hong Kong IPO at Bottom of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Huitongda Network Co., a Chinese e-commerce platform backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has raised about $284 million after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering at the bottom of its marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden;

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    It's Super Bowl time. And what's going on with Russia and Ukraine? It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Biden Pledges Commitment to Ukraine Sovereignty

    U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has warned that Russia could take action on Ukraine as early as this week, though Russia has publicly denied it plans to attack. President Joe Biden has also told Ukraine that the U.S. and its allies would act swiftly and decisively if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Bloomberg's Bruce Einhorn reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • U.S.-Russia Standoff Over Ukraine Heads Into Tensest Week Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine are entering a potentially decisive week, with the U.S. warning an invasion may be imminent and President Vladimir Putin accusing America of failing to meet his demands.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine Up

  • GOP senator backs Biden's refusal to send military to evacuate Americans in Ukraine

    Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) on Sunday voiced his support for President Biden's refusal to send U.S. troops into Ukraine to evacuate Americans in the country if Russia invades, saying people should use common sense.Fox News Channel anchor Sandra Smith asked Cassidy if the U.S. should be doing more about the situation while he appeared on "Fox News Sunday," noting Biden's recent remarks."I agree with the president 100 percent," Cassidy said. "...

  • Singapore’s Energy Dilemma a Small-Nation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s desire to shift to renewable sources of energy is running up against its geographic limitations. It hasn’t got enough space for large solar installations, there are no major rivers for hydro and what little breeze the tropical city-state gets isn’t sufficient to push a wind turbine.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Energy World (ASX:EWC) Aren't Ideal

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Pope Francis calls for every effort for peace in Ukraine

    In his Sunday's Angelus prayer Pope Francis made an appeal "to the conscience of political leaders" to make "every effort for peace" in Ukraine.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Canada protests: After police cleared bridge, is this the end?

    Police have cleared the costly bridge blockade at Windsor. Are two weeks of protests about to end?

  • ‘Irresistible’ Pete Davidson Tackles Food Waste in Super Bowl Commercial for Mayonnaise

    In a humorous Hellmann's mayonnaise commercial, Pete Davidson gets tackled by Jerod Mayo to reduce food waste.

  • Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak

    Asian shares sagged on Monday as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to seven-year peaks, boosted bonds and belted the euro. The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. The cautious mood saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop 1.2%.

  • Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan - police

    A mob lynched a man because he had allegedly burnt pages of Muslim holy book the Koran in central Pakistan and dozens of people have been arrested, police and officials said on Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against the mob and any police who acted an onlookers to the killing. The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday night after the son of its prayer leader announced that he had spotted the man burning pages of the holy book, police official Munawar Hussain told Reuters.

  • US ups estimate of Russian forces on Ukraine border to 130,000

    U.S. officials have officially upped their estimate of Russian military forces at the Ukraine border from 100,000 to 130,000.A U.S. official provided the update on condition of anonymity, per the The Associated Press.The White House and Pentagon have been using the 100,000 estimate for weeks, but have warned that Russia is mounting additional troops and equipment on the border. Intelligence obtained by the U.S. says that Russia is eyeing...

  • Lockheed scraps $4.4 billion deal to buy Aerojet amid regulatory roadblocks

    The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal in late-January on the grounds that it would allow Lockheed to use its control of Aerojet to hurt other defense contractors. Missile maker Raytheon Technologies was an outspoken opponent of the proposed acquisition. The merger, which was announced in late 2020, drew criticism as it would give Lockheed a dominant position over solid fuel rocket motors -- a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry.

  • Man extremely critical after shooting in West Philadelphia

    A 40-year-old man was shot in the back of the head in West Philadelphia.

  • Bob Saget's autopsy report reveals multiple head fractures usually seen in 'high force injuries'

    Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.

  • Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

    Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was […]

  • Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

    When sweet payback goes right to your head.

  • Soon-to-be-former Bengals CB commits most memorable first penalty in Super Bowl history

    What was he thinking?