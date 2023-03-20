Wheat Falls on Renewal of Ukraine Grain Deal Though Risks Remain

Keira Wright
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat dropped following the renewal of an agreement that allows Ukraine to safely export grains out of key Black Sea ports, although the duration of the latest extension was disputed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said over the weekend that the pact had been prolonged for another 120 days, but Russia and an unnamed Turkish official said the extension was only for 60 days. The top two commodities shipped under the deal are wheat and corn, which also fell.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent wheat futures soaring in the first half of 2022 on concerns over severe disruptions to supply. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled exports to flow since it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, contributing to a decline in food inflation.

Wheat futures in Chicago were 1.7% lower at $6.985 a bushel as of 1:49 p.m. in Singapore after posting the first weekly gain on Friday since early February. Corn slipped 1.1% to $6.275 a bushel, the first drop in five sessions.

Despite Monday’s declines, the discrepancy between Russia and Ukraine on the length of extension will likely add a risk premium compared to if both sides agreed from the get go, said Dennis Voznesenski, an agriculture analyst at Rabobank Group based in Sydney.

“If it only lasts for 60 days, it will expire just before winter crop harvest in Ukraine,” Voznesenski said. “At that point Russia would likely have more bargaining ability because the world will need the Ukrainian grain more from a seasonal perspective. If it was 120 days it covers the initial harvest period at least.”

Ten regions in Ukraine have started planting spring wheat and barley crops earlier than in 2022, according to the Ukrainian Agrarian Ministry. However, the country’s farmers may only sow 8.7 million hectares of grain crops this year, more than 20% lower than the previous year, preliminary estimates show.

Soybean futures dipped for a second session, even after the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange slashed its forecast for Argentina’s crop to the smallest on record last week. The nation is enduring its ninth heat wave of the growing season, compared with a typical three or four.

Investors are also watching the banking sector for any impact on commodities after last week’s turmoil. Early readings of UBS Group AG’s agreement to buy Credit Suisse suggest sentiment is turning for the better.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Case for Fed Pause Builds After Crisis-Echoing Move on Swaps

    (Bloomberg) -- The case for the Federal Reserve to forgo an interest-rate hike strengthened in the eyes of some central bank watchers following a coordinated global move to ease growing financial strains.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Mov

  • Rain returns to Sacramento with snow in the Sierra, and more storms are in store this week

    There will be several opportunities for rain this week in the capital region.

  • Warning issued about counterfeit pills sold in Mexican pharmacies

    The counterfeit medications were tainted with substances including fentanyl and methamphetamine, the department said.

  • Russian President Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol

    The trip was a show of defiance.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Visits Mariupol; Grain Deal Renews

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingRussian President Vladimir Putin made an unexpected visit to the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol over the weekend after an unannounced trip to Crimea, according

  • The Shazam Sequel Sparks and Fizzles at the Box Office

    Superhero fatigue seems to be hitting both Marvel and DC hard. Alongside a kind of mid-level audience response to Quantumania (it did good, like it made money, but it wasn’t great), Shazam! Fury of the Gods is likewise underperforming at the box office. While Variety reports that Shazam 2 opened at number 1 this weekend, early reports say that it’s netted about 30 million domestically against the estimated 35-40 million, against an estimated 210 million production/marketing budget. Compare this

  • Factbox: Who are the Ukrainian children at the heart of Putin arrest warrant?

    In its arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, the International Criminal Court accused the Russian president of the war crime of unlawful deportation of people, in particular children, and their unlawful transfer from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. The ICC issued a separate warrant on the same charge for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children's rights.

  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to ATI Physical Therapy’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today’s call is being recorded. On the call today is Sharon Vitti, Chief Executive Officer; Joseph Jordan, Chief Financial Officer; Chris […]

  • EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023 Operator: Greetings. Welcome to EzFill Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference […]

  • IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023 Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to IMV’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Webcast. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andrew Hall, Chief Executive […]

  • Payright (ASX:PYR) shareholders have endured a 49% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if...

  • Japan says banking system stable, plays down risk of contagion

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday the banking system was stable, seeking to reassure markets the country won't see a contagion from U.S. and European banking sector woes. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also welcomed Sunday's decision by top central banks, including the Bank of Japan (BOJ), to bolster the global flow of cash by expanding an existing swap line to ensure lenders have sufficient dollars needed to operate. "Each country promptly ramped up efforts as risk-aversive moves were seen in financial markets," Matsuno told a regular news conference.

  • Ukraine Grain Deal Renewed, Clearing Way for Continued Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationA agreement that allows Ukraine to export grains and other crops from key Black Sea ports has been renewed, although uncertainty surrounds the duration of th

  • Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor

    An unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices are pushing more people into poverty has been extended, officials said Saturday.

  • Ugly deeds, high drama, and politics swirl amid the waters of a re-emerging Tulare Lake

    “This is just a baby flood compared to what we’ll see later this spring.”

  • Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria

    After much public outcry, state officials now say they will let a Louisiana couple keep a 22-pound nutria -- a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest -- as a pet that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms and swims in the family pool. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in a statement Friday, said Myra and Denny Lacoste are being allowed to apply for a permit so they can legally keep Neuty the Nutria in their New Orleans home, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

  • It's mid-March and the Great Lakes are virtually ice-free. That's a problem.

    Ice cover is extremely low for this time of year. No ice can affect the food web and have other detrimental effects.

  • Flooding vulnerabilities of L.A. River's Glendale Narrows spark concern amid record rain

    Glendale Narrows remains the only major segment of the 51-mile-long L.A. River flood control system that was not designed to contain a 100-year flood.

  • Avalanche engulfs three, killing one skier, in Colorado backcountry, authorities say

    One of the survivors hiked out to find help.

  • Unwanted visitor ruins spring break in Florida - toxic algae

    With its brilliant sun, white sand and turquoise water, Lido Key Beach would make for a perfect postcard of Florida beaches if it weren't for the dozens of dead fish lying on the shore, killed by a toxic algae bloom known as red tide.Facing the Lido Beach Resort, Napier seems resigned to living with the toxic bloom.