Wheat Hits Nine-Year High on Supply Fears, Raising Bread Costs

Megan Durisin and Allison Nicole Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat climbed to a nine-year high in Chicago on worries about potential supply disruptions in the Black Sea region, further buoying costs of food staples around the world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The escalating crisis over Ukraine has sparked fears that shipments could be affected from the country and Russia, which are heavyweights of global grains trade. Any restrictions could threaten a vital source of supply at a time when unfavorable weather and robust demand have already reduced crop stockpiles.

Wheat futures rose as much as 2.8% to $8.7675 a bushel, the highest since 2012.

“I don’t know how high we’re going,” said Jack Scoville, vice president of Price Futures Group Inc. in Chicago. “It’s really going to depend just on how much this crisis spins out of hand.”

The West has imposed limited sanctions on Russia following Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions and an order to send in what President Vladimir Putin called “peacekeeping forces,” though officials warned penalties could be scaled up. Russia has denied it intends to invade Ukraine.

So far, vessel traffic from the Black and Azov seas -- the key hub for Ukrainian and Russian crop exports -- has continued as usual, according to Kyiv-based consultant UkrAgroConsult. The pace from Ukraine is in line with last year’s bumper harvest, although fresh demand has waned, it said.

Other key crops like soybeans are also near multiyear highs, pushing a Bloomberg gauge of agriculture spot prices to a record. Food producers have also been hit by rising energy, transport and labor expenses. That’s feeding through to prices at grocery stores and further squeezing household budgets that have been strained by rising inflation.

(Adds analyst quote in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Putin has gone 'full tonto', says Ben Wallace

    Kate's tour | The Duchess of Cambridge has met Queen Margrethe and the Crown Princess Mary during an audience on the second day of her Denmark visit. The Duchess is paying tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrates the countries' joint jubilees - the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022. Meanwhile, new diplomatic papers have revealed the Duke of Edinburgh was warned by Japan over his meddling in "

  • Stocks Whipsaw After S&P 500 Enters Correction Territory—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The stock market gave up its earlier gains Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 entered correction territory, as investors watched the latest developments on the conflict in Ukraine. The slipped 0.2% after the index slumped 1% in the last session, entering correction territory for the first time in two years. Tuesday, markets sold off—all three indexes fell more than 1%—on news that Russia was sending troops into Ukraine, igniting fears that the U.S. would have to impose heavy sanctions on Russian oil, thereby restricting the global supply and sending the price of the commodity higher.

  • Stimulus Check Update: The 3 Most Outrageous Stimulus Scams and Hoaxes Making the Rounds

    Image source: Getty Images If you get your news from social media, stop. It's there that scammers find their most receptive audience, people who not only fall for scams but cheerfully pass them along to their friends.

  • Air India: India begins evacuating citizens from Ukraine

    The first of three special flights to the troubled region left Delhi for Kyiv on Tuesday.

  • White House imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline company and CEO

    President Joe Biden is expected to announce the sanctions as soon as Wednesday against the company Nord Stream 2 AG and its German chief executive officer.

  • EU ready to impose export controls if Russia enters more Ukrainian territory -Dombrovskis

    The European Union will be ready to launch a second package of sanctions against Russia, including export controls, if Russian troops move beyond the Ukrainian regions held by Russian-backed separatists, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Reuters on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine that adjoin Russia.

  • Bond Traders’ U.S. Inflation Outlook Hits Record as Oil Rallies

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors’ short-term U.S. inflation expectations jumped to a record as oil, natural gas and coal surged, with geopolitical worries adding to concern about already elevated price pressures.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhan

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of

  • Germany freezes Nord Stream 2 gas project as Ukraine crisis deepens

    Germany on Tuesday halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Europe's most divisive energy project, worth $11 billion, was finished in September, but has stood idle pending certification by Germany and the European Union.

  • Ukraine says another sweeping cyberattack underway as state websites and banks hit

    KYIV (Reuters) -The websites of Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were down on Wednesday in what the government said was the start of another massive denial of service (DDoS) attack that began at around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT). Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector. Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia.

  • China’s Gas Prices Surge to Record as World Grapples with Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s domestic liquefied natural gas price surged to a record on frigid temperatures, a scenario that may spur its importers to snap up cargoes from the spot market and further tighten global supplies.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision

  • Websites for Ukrainian parliament and other institutions brought down by cyberattack

    Websites for Ukrainian parliament and other institutions brought down by cyberattack

  • Reddit’s retail investors are bullish on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    If Putin moves into eastern Ukraine, Apes are thinking that Jay Powell might get a cramp in his rate-raising trigger finger.

  • Jessica Simpson, 41, shows off glowing complexion in latest Instagram selfie: 'Always a beauty'

    Simpson's fans are suggesting the star start a skincare line.

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • New Orleans Mayor Caught Violating Her Own Mask Mandate at Mardi Gras Ball

    LaToya Cantrell was caught singing karaoke maskless with two other maskless women in 100 short videos taken at the mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall.

  • EU agrees sanctions 'to hurt Russia' over Ukraine crisis

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union agreed new sanctions on Russia that will blacklist more politicians, lawmakers and officials, ban EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds, and target imports and exports with separatist entities. However, EU foreign ministers chose not to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following a meeting in Paris on Tuesday. Russia's formal recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was an unacceptable breach of Ukraine's sovereignty, Borrell said.

  • Ukraine invasion the latest in Putin's power play

    For decades, Vladimir Putin has used his military power to achieve a goal to restore the Soviet Union's glory and threaten anyone who gets in his way.

  • Ukraine president orders reservists to be drafted

    Ukraine on Wednesday began drafting reservists aged 18 to 60 into its armed forces as the country prepares for a possible invasion by Russia.Those conscripts would serve a maximum period of one year, Reuters noted.On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out a general mobilization in addition to announcing that he would introduce the conscription of reservists, according to the news service."There is no need for general...

  • Ukraine calls for Security Council discussions on de-escalating tensions with Russia

    Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is calling for an immediate meeting of the United Nations Security Council aimed at de-escalating the current tensions with Russia. Kuleba tweeted that he was acting on behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky soon after the Kremlin on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognize as independent two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, a move many fear could be a pretext for an...