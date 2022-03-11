Wheat Prices Heading for Weekly Loss as Buying Frenzy Cools

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat is on track for a weekly loss after the biggest jump on record a week earlier as traders weigh the impact of the war in Ukraine and sweeping sanctions on Russia with the outlook for global production.

Futures soared to an intraday record of $13.63 1/2 a bushel on Tuesday, before plunging to a low of $10.75 on Friday. They traded at $11.06 1/2 by 1:57 p.m. in Singapore, and are still up more than 40% this year.

While Russia seems to be letting some ships carrying grains exit the Azov Sea, supplies from Ukraine are effectively cut with ports closed and local transport and logistics upended. There’s considerable doubt over how much corn, barley and sunflower will be sown this spring in Ukraine, and whatever crops or meat are produced are likely to be channeled locally to feed those ravaged by war.

Traders are also trying to figure out whether global supplies will be enough to fill the void left by the Black Sea region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week actually raised its estimate for world wheat stockpiles, with Australia reaping a record crop, and robust Indian exports continuing.

Still, winter-wheat harvesting in the Northern Hemisphere is some way off, and that crop is already in the ground and the area can’t be changed. There may be some increase in spring wheat planting, but growing areas in parts of the northern U.S. and Canada continue to be very dry.

U.S. wheat sales to other countries last week came in below the average in a Bloomberg survey, with importers reluctant to commit themselves to purchases in a week when prices jumped more than 40%, the most ever. Altogether, traders are keeping a close eye on the length and severity of this war.

In other crops, corn and soybean futures in Chicago held near the highest levels since 2012. Top soybean exporter Brazil is expected to see crops shrink even more because of a drought, which will put ever more importance on the outcome of the oilseed harvests in the U.S. and Canada this summer.

