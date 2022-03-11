Wheat Prices Heading for Weekly Loss as Buying Frenzy Cools

James Poole and Kim Chipman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat is on track for a weekly loss after the biggest jump on record a week earlier as traders weigh the impact of the war in Ukraine and sweeping sanctions on Russia with the outlook for global production.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures soared to an intraday record of $13.63 1/2 a bushel on Tuesday, before plunging to a low of $10.75 on Friday. They traded at $11.06 1/2 by 1:57 p.m. in Singapore, and are still up more than 40% this year.

While Russia seems to be letting some ships carrying grains exit the Azov Sea, supplies from Ukraine are effectively cut with ports closed and local transport and logistics upended. There’s considerable doubt over how much corn, barley and sunflower will be sown this spring in Ukraine, and whatever crops or meat are produced are likely to be channeled locally to feed those ravaged by war.

Traders are also trying to figure out whether global supplies will be enough to fill the void left by the Black Sea region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week actually raised its estimate for world wheat stockpiles, with Australia reaping a record crop, and robust Indian exports continuing.

Still, winter-wheat harvesting in the Northern Hemisphere is some way off, and that crop is already in the ground and the area can’t be changed. There may be some increase in spring wheat planting, but growing areas in parts of the northern U.S. and Canada continue to be very dry.

U.S. wheat sales to other countries last week came in below the average in a Bloomberg survey, with importers reluctant to commit themselves to purchases in a week when prices jumped more than 40%, the most ever. Altogether, traders are keeping a close eye on the length and severity of this war.

In other crops, corn and soybean futures in Chicago held near the highest levels since 2012. Top soybean exporter Brazil is expected to see crops shrink even more because of a drought, which will put ever more importance on the outcome of the oilseed harvests in the U.S. and Canada this summer.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco Prices at Top End of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain set the final offer price for its listing at the top end of a planned range amid continued strong demand for share sales in the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Aims to End Russia Preferred Trade StatusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryChina Warns

  • U.S. says North Korea testing new ICBMs and warns more coming

    The Biden administration says two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were test firings of a powerful new long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles and warned Thursday that a full-range test could soon follow.

  • GOP split on alternative to Greitens in Missouri Senate race

    For all their angst about the possibility of former Gov. Eric Greitens winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri, GOP leaders haven't coalesced behind an alternative. Greitens resigned in 2018 while facing multiple investigations, including one into whether he blackmailed a woman during an extramarital affair.

  • Mario Day 2022 is here—shop savings on Nintendo Switch games and accessories right now

    Celebrate the video game icon with savings on Nintendo Switch games and accessories from major retailers in honor of Mario Day 2022.

  • White House denies it’s discussing oil and sanctions with Maduro

    The White House claims there is "no dialogue" about oil or sanctions underway with Nicolás Maduro's regime in Venezuela, even as U.S. officials made a rare trip to Caracas on Saturday at a time when the administration is scrambling to increase global oil production.Driving the news: Maduro released two American hostages this week following the meeting, potentially heralding a thaw in relations. But the reengagement with Maduro has sparked backlash from some lawmakers in Washington, who fear Pres

  • Hong Kong leader urges vaccinations as COVID infections swamp city

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that the city's vaccination program would focus on its elderly and children, as authorities battled to reduce a surge of coronavirus infections and climbing death rates which have ripped through care homes and overwhelmed hospitals. The global financial hub has reported more than 600,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 3,100 deaths - most of them in the past two weeks. Hong Kong reported the most deaths globally in the week to March 9, according to data publication Our World in Data, most have been unvaccinated senior citizens.

  • Russian Official Deepens $10 Billion Puzzle Over Leased Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Off-the-cuff remarks made by a Russian air-safety official, quickly disavowed by the nation’s industry watchdog, have added to the uncertainty over the fate of some $10 billion in foreign-owned aircraft being held in the country. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Appeals to Democrats; Residents Flee KyivUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Push

  • Satellite images show massive Russian army convoy near Kyiv has broken up

    The massive convoy of Russian military vehicles that were slowly heading toward Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, appears to have largely dispersed and redeployed elsewhere, new satellite images show.Driving the news: The convoy was previously estimated to stretch for 40 miles. It massed outside Kyiv last week. But U.S. and U.K. officials said it had "stalled" due to fuel and food shortages, amid reports Ukrainian fighter jets have been striking the vehicles.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • Ukraine posts image of dog tag it said belonged to a killed mercenary from the Wagner Group, said to be charged with assassinating Zelenskyy

    The Russian militia group is believed to be funded by a Putin ally. Reports say its mercenaries were ordered to hunt and kill Ukraine's president.

  • D.C. drops charges against protester accused of punching cop protecting Rand Paul

    D.C. drops charges against protester accused of punching cop protecting Rand Paul

  • Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

    Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city of Mariupol on Thursday, while satellite photos appeared to show that a massive convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions. International condemnation escalated over an airstrike in Mariupol a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital. Western and Ukrainian officials called the attack a war crime.

  • Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill

    A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies easily won final congressional approval Thursday, hitching a ride on a government-wide spending bill that's five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties. With Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion killing thousands and forcing over 2 million others to flee, the Senate approved the $1.5 trillion overall legislation by a 68-31 bipartisan margin. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions, but they've rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against brutal force has been inspirational for many voters.

  • Asian markets sink as Ukraine war, inflation hold sway on markets

    Shares fell Friday in Asia as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation keep their sway over markets.

  • New Hubble video shows off 20 years of its most spectacular views of space

    Love space? Then you won't want to miss this.

  • Poking fun at Russia, SpaceX launches Starlink internet satellites from Florida

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted the latest batch of Starlink internet satellites on Wednesday, but not before poking fun at Russian comments.

  • A spider as big as the palm of your hand could soon invade the East Coast, scientists say

    First spotted in the United States in Georgia in 2013, the Joro spider has taken over the southeast, and a new study says they could soon go up north.

  • Ancient mysteries to be revealed as AI fills in the blanks of damaged manuscripts

    Damaged historical texts whose meaning was believed to be lost forever can now be restored using an AI algorithm that fills in the missing letters.

  • Ernest Shackleton’s Legendary Lost Ship Endurance Discovered After 107 Years

    The ship is in nearly pristine condition at a depth of almost 2 miles.

  • How NASA spent $10 billion on the James Webb telescope

    The James Webb Space Telescope took more than two decades and $10 billion to build. It's one of NASA's most expensive science projects. A combination of difficult engineering and mismanagement led to cost overruns and delays. Now it's nearly a million miles from Earth, preparing to capture images of the first stars that formed over 13 billion years ago.

  • Updates: SpaceX launches 41st Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral

    Follow live as SpaceX targets 8:45 a.m. EST for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.