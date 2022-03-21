Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

Julie Ingwersen and P.J. Huffstutter
·5 min read

By Julie Ingwersen and P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO (Reuters) - After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain.

Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy.

Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down. He and his wife Louise told Reuters they couldn't sell a nickel of their upcoming summer wheat harvest for future delivery. Futures prices for corn and wheat had rocketed so abruptly that many along the complex chain of grain handling - local farm cooperatives, grain elevators, flour millers and exporters - stopped buying for fear they couldn't resell at a profit.

Others couldn't afford an industry-wide risk-management strategy known as hedging that keeps global commodities markets moving. Missiles falling in Ukraine had rocked that system, sending middlemen scrambling to shore up positions in the futures market that were costing them millions of dollars per day.

"More than anything, the market is just in a panic," Andrew Jackson, a Kentucky grain merchandiser, told Reuters.

Many of these players continue to hold back on purchases to see how the Eastern European conflict shakes out: Russia is the world's top wheat exporter and Ukraine is a major global supplier of both wheat and corn.

While some North American millers have said they have enough grain on hand from past harvests to continue producing for several months, prolonged or repeated disruptions to grain trading could eventually contribute to already-inflated food prices.

Meanwhile, the inability to sell some of their winter wheat - whose harvest starts in June - is putting the squeeze on U.S. farmers. Growers like the Ehmkes need cash now to pay for seed and fertilizer ahead of spring planting, as well as for land rent and tax bills coming due.

Fertilizer bills alone are expected to jump 12% this year, after rising 17% last year, according to American Farm Bureau Federation and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data. If American farmers decide to cut back, that could curb yields for the fall harvest at a time when the world may soon need more grain.

Developing countries are particularly vulnerable to supply shortages and high grain prices, said Don Roose, president of agricultural broker U.S. Commodities in Iowa.

"Emerging markets like Africa could have less bread to eat," Roose said.

SHORTS VS LONGS

The unusual situation that throttled the Ehmkes stems from the system of hedging that U.S. grain growers and processors have long used to insure themselves against price swings.

For every bushel of grain they commit to buy, purchasers sell an equal amount of bushels in the futures market as a hedge to protect themselves against losses.

These commercial players are the traditional "shorts," or sellers, in the futures market.

On the other side are futures buyers, or "longs." These players typically are speculators such as hedge funds and investment banks not involved in the physical grain-handling business.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Moscow dubbed a "special operation," speculators aggressively bought wheat and corn futures, especially the nearby May contracts. The price of May wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) jumped 54% in just nine trading days, from $8.84-3/4 per bushel on Feb. 23 to $13.63-1/2 on March 8.

Russia and Ukraine together supply about 26% of the world's wheat exports, according to the latest USDA data. Shipments through the Black Sea have already been disrupted.

When futures shoot higher, commercial grain sellers accrue paper losses on their short positions. That's not necessarily a disaster, as the physical grain they have purchased is rising in value too.

But until they can sell the grain and close their futures positions, they can get squeezed financially. In recent weeks, many have faced so-called margin calls from their futures brokers, forcing them to inject enormous sums into their commodity trading accounts to cover their losses.

"It's a massive headache that could turn into a problem if they do not have their financial house in order," said Chad Hart, an agricultural economist at Iowa State University.

CALLING THE BANKER

The wheat rally clobbered buyers of other crops, too.

Landus Cooperative, the largest agriculture cooperative in Iowa, briefly suspended its cash bids to buy corn and soybeans on March 9. Chief Executive Matt Carstens said Landus also tripled its credit line with CoBank, a top U.S. agricultural lender, to cover hundreds of millions of dollars in margin calls during the rally and ensure its business remained healthy.

CoBank has delivered more than $4.5 billion in loans and credit to customers to deal with margin calls and grain purchases in January and February alone, Eric Itambo, CoBank's chief banking officer, told Reuters.

Though spot CBOT wheat futures have cooled in recent days, slipping back below $11 a bushel, the futures market has not been this volatile since 2008, when food shortages worldwide sparked riots in some countries.

Back in Kansas, the Ehmkes are eyeing a worsening drought that is hurting the winter wheat crop currently in the ground.

Still, they think they might get another chance to sell wheat at $12 or more with the Ukraine conflict showing no sign of abating.

"Just a whole bunch of things are telling us the price of wheat could be substantially higher than what it is right now," Vance Ehmke said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago and Normal, Illinois; editing by Caroline Stauffer and Marla Dickerson)

Recommended Stories

  • Washington's local Russia boycott

    Just off of the GW Parkway, one of northern Virginia’s popular international grocery stores has a conspicuous blank spot on its signage. The owners of the store formerly known as Russian Gourmet have taken down half their sign and changed the name to European Gourmet and Deli in part due to negative reviews online following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The name change is yet another example of the war pushing Washingtonians to distance themselves from Russia as fallout from Puti

  • Canada CP Rail strike to add to commodities supply shock sparked by Ukraine war

    A labor dispute that shut down operations at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Sunday is set to aggravate a shortage of commodities sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a prolonged lockdown could hurt farmers ahead of the spring planting season. CP, Canada's No. 2 railroad, halted operations after talks with workers' union failed, with both sides blaming each other for the outcome. Canada, the largest country by area after Russia, depends heavily on rail to move commodities and manufactured goods to port.

  • Oil Surges as Risk Grows of Russian Supply-Hit From Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark with no conclusion in sight.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeBrent topped $111 a barrel, up 14% sin

  • Russian car maker Avtovaz partially halts production over shortages

    Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault, has periodically stopped its production this month over these shortages. Renault produces two models - Logan and Sandero - for the Russian market in Izhevsk, along with LADA models. Avovaz said the LADA Izhevsk plant will continue producing its Vesta model and vehicles from Renault's B0 platform on March 21-22.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.

  • Global regulators monitor crypto use in Ukraine war

    The global Financial Stability Board is closely scrutinising the use of cryptoassets during the war in Ukraine after concerns they could be used to evade Western sanctions on Russia. The crypto sector is on the defensive amid warnings from U.S. and European lawmakers that digital asset companies are not up to the task of complying with Western financial sanctions imposed on Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Some crypto exchanges have rejected calls to cut off all Russian users, raising concerns that crypto could be used as a way to circumvent sanctions.

  • U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Snap Rebound as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Morning

  • U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

    Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway during a joint training exercise with NATO allies last week were identified Sunday.

  • Analysis-For Fed's Powell, 2019 remains the touchstone for a post-pandemic economy

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has often pointed to the months before the pandemic as a heyday for the U.S. economy, and he is counting on an across-the-board return to economic conditions circa 2019 to help win a fight against high inflation without sparking higher unemployment. It is a calculated gamble the world economy will emerge from the pandemic, a war in eastern Europe, and a potential reshuffling of global supply lines and still largely operate as it did before, without any permanent change in price and wage dynamics. When pressed on the seeming tension in the Fed's latest economic projections, in which inflation gradually falls even as the unemployment rate remains near historic lows, Powell dialed back the clock and noted it had happened before.

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong Monday pending an announcement containing “inside information,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate further. The embattled developer may hold a call this week to brief investors on its debt restructuring plan, REDD reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic

  • This Agricultural and Garden Supply Company Is a Perennial

    While it's pricey now, the stock is a favorite of Real Money Columnist Paul Price because of its repeated trading cycles.

  • How to Calculate Foreign Exchange Rates

    An exchange rate is how much it costs to exchange one currency for another. Exchange rates fluctuate constantly throughout the week as currencies are actively traded. The market price of a currency – how many U.S. dollars it takes to buy a Canadian dollar for example – is different than the rate you will receive from your bank when you exchange currency.

  • Marshall, 1st Black justice, faced down Senate critics

    The first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court is likely to face questioning at her Senate hearing that would have been familiar to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man who served on the high court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination has come before the Senate during what Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has called a national crime wave. "Amid all this, the soft-on-crime brigade is squarely in Judge Jackson’s corner,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

  • Health Officials Fear Of Another COVID-19 Surge As Cases Of The “Stealth Omicron” Variant Begin To Rise

    Health officials have referred to the virus as "stealth" because of the strain's complex genetic mutation that makes it harder to distinguish from the Delta variant using a PCR test.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • War in Ukraine Is Already Taking Its Toll on Global Food Supplies

    Shortages of fuel, fertilizer and workers caused by the Russian invasion will shrink an annual bounty that countries rely on around the world. “We want to plant, but the situation is totally unpredictable.”

  • Hong Kong's COVID sports ban hits residents, young athletes

    Competitive swimmer Jody Lee’s goal is to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024, but with only two years left to qualify, Hong Kong’s months-long shutdown of swimming pools is making achieving his dream tougher. Pools and all other sports facilities, including tennis courts, golf courses and gyms, have been shut since January – and for more than 13 months total since the start of the pandemic in 2020. “I have no idea where my swimming level is ... Things will get especially hard for me in terms of trying to qualify for the Olympics.”

  • Asian markets muted as investors weigh which way market is headed

    Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly gain in 16 months as investors watched efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

  • Blackstone Plans Fund for People With Millions Not Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Dentists, surgeons and other suburban millionaires don’t loom large on the client rosters of buyout funds run by the most elite investment firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseBut insid