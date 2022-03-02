Wheat Soars to 14-Year High as Russia Invasion Chokes Trade

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s staple grains extended their blistering rally as Russia’s war on Ukraine stifles shipments from some of the biggest suppliers.

Wheat futures rocketed past $10 a bushel for the first time in more than a decade, and corn leaped to a nine-year high. Soybean oil also hit a record. That’s giving fresh impetus to accelerating global food inflation, while the turmoil unleashed by Russia’s invasion has the potential to dislocate markets for years to come.

The supply disruptions are likely to spill over into the next season, and potentially for even longer. Ukrainian farmers -- many engaged in the defence of their country -- appear unlikely to plant spring crops as usual, and Russia is facing sweeping penalties on its financial system. Plus, infrastructure is being damaged in the midst of the war.

“The market is pricing in lost trade coming from the Black Sea region,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note. “But it hasn’t yet started to factor in a year of lost production from Ukraine.”

Benchmark soft red winter wheat futures jumped by the daily limit for a third straight session in Chicago to $10.59 a bushel. The price has surged nearly 40% this year, increasing the cost of everything from bread to cakes and noodles. Milling wheat climbed to a record in Paris. Corn -- which feeds the world’s hogs and chicken herds -- leaped 3% to $7.47 a bushel Wednesday, the most since 2012.

Crop prices had already been climbing on tight supplies after harvest setbacks and labor shortages. The rally in recent weeks may be enough to send global food costs to a record when the United Nations publishes its latest price index on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine account for about a quarter of global wheat and barley trade, a fifth of corn and the bulk of sunflower oil. The invasion and ensuing sweeping sanctions from the U.S. and Europe have sent the grain markets into turmoil, with importers looking to other countries for supplies.

Port activity in Ukraine has been at a standstill since the Russian invasion last week, and grains trade with Russia is also effectively on pause. Traders such as Bunge Ltd. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. have shuttered facilities in the region.

Kernel Holding SA, a major Ukraininan agribusiness, said hundreds of its employees have mobilized to the national military and two have died. All processing, exports and logistics are suspended. Posco International evacuated most staff at its Ukraine export terminal.

Ukraine accounts for around half of all global sunflower oil exports, and is scheduled to seed the crop in April and May. That’s around the same time as corn, part of the nation’s spring planting campaign.

With citizens drafted into the army, and transport and logistics in chaos, planting prospects are likely to be upended. Wheat and barley were sown before winter, but there will also be questions on how much can be collected.

Global grain stockpiles were already poised for a fifth straight decline. Plus, major import regions like North Africa are expecting smaller 2022 harvests of their own as drought grips the region.

“The crisis is not only threatening Ukrainian sovereignty, but is also extending its reach to the food security of nations already under pressure from soaring food prices,” U.K.-based CRM AgriCommodities said in a note.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.