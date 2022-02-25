Wheat Soars to Highest Since 2008, Adding to Inflation Worries

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat jumped to the highest level in more than 13 years, extending a rally that’s adding to inflation concerns worldwide, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine put a vital source of global supplies at risk.

Futures in Chicago rose as much as 2.8% to $9.6075 a bushel before easing. Gains were capped on Thursday when prices surged by the maximum allowed by the exchange. Corn and soybeans also climbed on Friday, while palm oil retreated in Malaysia after a record-breaking rally.

Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers of a raft of agricultural goods to regions including Asia and the Middle East, and the conflict has the potential to upend global trade flows. They account for more than a quarter of the world’s trade in wheat, about a fifth of corn sales and 80% of sunflower oil exports.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict will have large ramifications” for global grains and oilseeds markets, Dennis Voznesenski, an analyst at Rabobank in Sydney, said in a note Friday. A full-scale conflict “will see exports out of the region grind to a halt, at least in the short term, due to blockages to shipping and the high cost or lack of availability of insurance for vessels,” he added.

The conflict is already rippling through the agriculture sector. Some of the top crop traders such as Bunge Ltd. have been forced to shut down in the region, while Egypt -- the world’s biggest wheat importer -- canceled its tender Thursday after drawing a lone offer of French grain.

Benchmark wheat in Chicago was 0.7% higher at $9.4125 a bushel at 12:28 p.m. Singapore time after jumping to the highest level since June 2008 earlier in the session. Corn rose 1.5% to $7.0050 a bushel, and soybeans gained 0.8%. Palm oil lost as much as 5.3% to 6,112 ringgit a ton, falling for the first time in seven sessions.

In addition to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, drought in South America has parched harvest areas and dimmed the outlook for soybean supplies. Palm oil, which is used in thousands of products from cookies to shampoo, has rallied after a labor shortage crimped output in major producer Malaysia.

Bunge suspended operations at two oilseed processing facilities in Ukraine and closed its local offices due to the military action, according to a statement. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. closed an oilseed crushing plant in Chornomorsk, a grain terminal in the port of Odessa, six silos and its trading office in Kyiv.

