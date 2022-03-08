Wheat Retreats From Record After Surpassing Food-Crisis High

James Poole
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat retreated from an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders weighed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chicago futures slumped as much as 7.1% to $12.02 a bushel after soaring 5.4% to $13.63 1/2 just after the opening, the highest ever. Prices had been locked the limit-up for the past six days, so investors probably decided to take profits once prices hit the all-time high. The world is still facing a supply shock as the war has effectively shut off more than a quarter of global wheat exports.

Global food costs are already at a record, and the surge in grains and cooking oil prices since Russia’s invasion is only going to send them higher, pushing more people into hunger and boosting government spending on food subsidies.

The jump in prices has triggered concerns about food insecurity and stir memories from more than a decade ago, when price spikes led to food riots in more than 30 nations, including in Africa and the Middle East, and contributed to political strife and uprisings in the Arab Spring.

Both wheat and rice, the top two food staples, jumped in the first half of 2008 to what were records at the time. This year, while wheat has skyrocketed, rice has been more subdued and is only near the highest since May 2020.

Unsubsidized bread prices are creeping higher in Egypt, the world’s top wheat importer. The government has been considering lifting the costs of subsidized loaves that millions of citizens consume.

“So much remains unknown,” Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, said by email. “Will the Black Sea market be accessible to the outside world not just in the next three or four months, but for the next 18 months?”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan logs biggest current account deficit since 2014 as oil import costs surge

    Japan recorded its largest current account deficit since the start of 2014 in January as a jump in oil import costs offset gains in investment incomes, with continuing uncertainty due to the Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. The current account data highlighted the dependence of Japan's resource-deficient economy on imports of commodities and raw materials, which caused trade deficit to widen amid slowing demand from its largest trading partner China. Japan, the world's No. 3 economy, posted a current account deficit of 1.1887 trillion yen ($10.31 billion) in January, the data showed, versus economists' median estimate of a 880 billion yen deficit in a Reuters poll.

  • China Construction Bank Unit Gets Reprieve on Metal Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of China Construction Bank Corp. was given additional time by the London Metal Exchange to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of margin calls it missed Monday amid an unprecedented spike in nickel prices, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine: P&G halting Russian investment and advertising, cutting product offering

    Responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Procter & Gamble said Monday it's cutting back its product offering in Russia and ceasing all marketing and investment in the country.

  • More Russian Oil Deeply Discounted as Ban Risk Alarms Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A cargo of Russian Sokol oil from the Far East was offered at a steep discount as the nation’s invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of a crude import ban makes buyers cautious about dealing with its oil.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Ris

  • Euro mired while Ukraine war weighs on growth

    The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine has darkened Europe's economic outlook, while commodity currencies took a breather in their weeks-long rally. The common currency is down 4% on the dollar since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine where fighting is showing no signs of abating. Russia-Ukraine Peace talks have made scant progress and though Germany's opposition to a ban on Russian energy imports knocked oil futures from Monday's 14-year peak, analysts expect the supply shock to hurt European growth.

  • JPMorgan Removes Russian Bonds From All of Its Fixed-Income Indexes

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, following MSCI Inc., Bloomberg LP and other benchmark providers in withdrawing the nation’s assets from key gauges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureSta

  • Dow falls 800 points as investors fear the impact of surging oil prices

    Major US indexes dropped Monday, while commodities including wheat, nickel, gold, and oil all surged as uncertainty grips markets.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Market Cap Climbs. It Could Soon Overtake Tesla.

    Value stocks are getting more love than growth stocks these days. Just look at the performance of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Elon Musk's Tesla.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin

  • Elon Musk Wants Nuclear Power for Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's Twitter feed often reads like a stream of consciousness or an indirect interior monologue used extensively by celebrated English writer Virginia Woolf. It mimics the non-linear way in which Musk's brain works. It has been more than 10 days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the controversial billionaire, in a series of tweets, has appealed to Europe to "restart [its] dormant nuclear power stations" in a bid to strengthen their borders.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • Wheat prices soar to trigger trading halt for 5th straight day, surging nearly 50% since Russia invaded the bread basket of Europe

    Futures contracts for wheat traded "limit up" on Monday, hitting the maximum increase allowed in a single trading day.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Russia’s Set for Venezuela-Style Default

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds of Russia making its foreign debt payments are diminishing as bond prices fall, recession in the nation looms and various payment restrictions pile up after the invasion of Ukraine, according to Morgan Stanley & Co.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctio

  • Warren Buffett says never to hold money during a war. Here’s a stagflation playbook for stocks.

    Famed Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once offered up wartime investing advice, and said it's better to put money to work. If stagflation is on your mind, here is a playbook for stocks.

  • Why the Ukraine-Russia Conflict Will Make Potato Chips More Expensive

    To keep Martin’s Snacks’ 80,000-square-foot south-central Pennsylvania factory humming throughout COVID-19, CEO Butch Potter has had to shell out 20% more for potatoes than he did pre-pandemic. None of his operating costs increases, however, are as extreme as the price hikes in cooking oils—mostly of the sunflower and cottonseed variety—that Potter requires to produce snacks such as Jalapeño Kettle Cook’d Chips and Slender Pop Sea Salted Popcorn. Cottonseed oil costs Potter $0.99 per pound right now, he says.

  • These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

    Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.The national average has not been this high since July 2008, according to the website. States such as...

  • Cathie Wood admits short-term defeat in her call for oil to plunge to $12 per barrel, but still expects prices to crash 'under the weight of lower demand'

    "I got the supply shock wrong. That said, the accelerated shift toward electric transportation will destroy oil consumption at the margin," Wood said.

  • Hive to Buy Intel Mining Chip That Can Raise Hashrate by 95%

    The miner also signed a 100MW power deal with Compute North in Texas.