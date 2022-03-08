Wheat Retreats From Record After Surpassing Food-Crisis High

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat retreated from an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders weighed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.

Chicago futures slumped as much as 7.1% to $12.02 a bushel after soaring 5.4% to $13.63 1/2 just after the opening, the highest ever. Prices had been locked the limit-up for the past six days, so investors probably decided to take profits once prices hit the all-time high. The world is still facing a supply shock as the war has effectively shut off more than a quarter of global wheat exports.

Global food costs are already at a record, and the surge in grains and cooking oil prices since Russia’s invasion is only going to send them higher, pushing more people into hunger and boosting government spending on food subsidies.

The jump in prices has triggered concerns about food insecurity and stir memories from more than a decade ago, when price spikes led to food riots in more than 30 nations, including in Africa and the Middle East, and contributed to political strife and uprisings in the Arab Spring.

Both wheat and rice, the top two food staples, jumped in the first half of 2008 to what were records at the time. This year, while wheat has skyrocketed, rice has been more subdued and is only near the highest since May 2020.

Unsubsidized bread prices are creeping higher in Egypt, the world’s top wheat importer. The government has been considering lifting the costs of subsidized loaves that millions of citizens consume.

“So much remains unknown,” Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, said by email. “Will the Black Sea market be accessible to the outside world not just in the next three or four months, but for the next 18 months?”

