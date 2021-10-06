Wheatfield burglary suspect nabbed

Oct. 6—A Wheatfield man was arrested after Niagara County Sheriff's deputies said they found him breaking into a vacant Niagara Falls Boulevard building.

A witness reported seeing a man enter the building, at around 5:16 p.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the front door to the building locked. As deputies checked the exterior of the building, they discovered a door, located on the west side of the building, that appeared to have been forced open.

Deputies entered the building and heard nosies coming from the second floor. They went upstairs and found Gary Pitiss, 28, of Wheatfield, sitting in a chair in what appeared to be a kitchen of the building.

Pitiss was taken into custody and charged with one count each of third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary. He was processed at the Niagara County jail and released on an appearance ticket because the charges do not qualify for bail.