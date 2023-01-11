Wheatfield man arrested after police chase

Jan. 11—A Wheatfield man was arrested following a police chase that began and ended in Wheatfield early Wednesday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the incident began about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday with a traffic stop of a pickup truck on River Road in Wheatfield. As the deputy walked up to the stopped vehicle, the driver took off, fleeing south on River Road. With the deputy in pursuit, the driver fled into the City and Town of Tonawanda before doubling back toward Wheatfield.

As the vehicle was heading north on River Road, another sheriff's deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the roadway, causing both front tires to deflate as it continued north. As it came to a stop, the driver fled into some nearby woods but was quickly apprehended by deputies and North Tonawanda police officers.

The driver, John J. Cuillo, 45, of the Town of Wheatfield, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, reckless driving and numerous traffic violations.

He was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility Wednesday morning to await arraignment.