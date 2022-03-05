Wheatfield murder suspect committed suicide

Mar. 5—The death of a Niagara County Jail inmate will close a pending murder case.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti confirmed late Friday afternoon that the inmate found dead of an apparent suicide at the jail this past Sunday was accused murder suspect Leroy Cheek.

"His family has been notified, so I can confirm that the inmate was Leroy Cheek," Filicetti said.

Cheek, 35, of Amherst, was discovered, unresponsive, at 12:06 a.m. Sunday by corrections officers at the jail. EMS crews from Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded and, along with medical staff from the jail, attempted to revive Cheek. The efforts were unsuccessful and Cheek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Filicetti said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suicide is going. Sheriff's Office criminal investigators are working in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation as well as the New York State Commission of Correction.

Creek had been arrested Jan. 12 in connection with a murder in Wheatfield. Sheriff's investigators charged Cheek with a single count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Jesse Gonzalez Miranda. Investigators said they had been searching for Cheek since shortly after the discovery of Gonzalez Miranda's body.

Gonzalez Miranda, 25, of West Seneca, was found dead in a Niagara Road residence on Jan. 11. Patrol deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at about 6:45 p.m., in a residence on the 2400 block of Niagara Road. When they arrived, with EMS personnel, they found Gonzalez Miranda suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Neither investigators nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the slaying. Investigators did say that preliminary information they gathered indicated that there had been "a dispute inside the residence" prior to the stabbing.

Cheek had reportedly confessed to the murder and the case was pending a grand jury presentation by the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.