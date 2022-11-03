Wheatland man guilty of murder: Influenced by conspiracy theories, Banks had 'hit list' of potential victims

Nov. 3—As the spread of conspiracy theories and disinformation continues to creep into every corner of American life, the consequences of movements such as QAnon have shown to be fatal — the most recent well-covered example being the attack on Paul Pelosi at his home allegedly by a man who fell deep into the conspiracy rabbit hole.

On Oct. 28, a Wheatland man, 44-year-old Rory Banks, who also seemed to be affected by misinformation online, was found guilty by a Yuba County jury for the May 12, 2021, murder of 55-year-old Ralph Mendez. The jury found that Banks was guilty of burglary and the premediated murder of Mendez.

At around 12:45 a.m. on that day in May of last year, the Wheatland Police Department received a 911 call related to a shooting that had taken place in the 200 block of G Street in Wheatland, the Appeal previously reported. Mendez was found by law enforcement officers with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

After an investigation, Banks was determined to be the shooting suspect.

"Banks broke into Mendez's home, waking Mendez and his 88-year-old mother. Banks executed Mendez, shooting him in the torso and the head," Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said in a statement. "Banks then used Mendez's home phone to call 911. Wheatland Police officers arrived within minutes, finding Banks covered in blood in the driveway, with a pistol on the ground nearby. Banks surrendered and confessed to the murder."

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Yuba County Jail for murder and residential burglary. The weapon used in the fatal shooting was recovered at the scene.

"This was not a random act," Wheatland Police Chief Damiean Sylvester said at the time. "We believe the victim was targeted by the suspect."

In fact, according to evidence presented during the trial, it was determined that what Banks had done was not random, but was the act of a person convinced certain conspiracy theories were real.

Story continues

"Rory Banks set out just after midnight on May 12, 2021, armed with two handguns, four knives, OC spray, strobe lights, a hit list with four names and addresses, and an intent to murder every person in Wheatland listed on California's sex-offender registry," Curry said. "Banks did not know any of them personally, but appointed himself judge, jury, and executioner."

Curry said Mendez was one of four men on Banks' kill list.

During the trial, Banks' attorney argued that Banks should be found insane or receive a lesser punishment of voluntary manslaughter because Banks believed he was defending the community from sex offenders — that belief is part of a conspiracy theory often pushed by supporters of QAnon. At the trial, the jury heard from two psychologists who examined Banks.

"We are thankful the jury upheld the rule of law in this case," Curry said. "While no one likes sex offenders, you can't lower yourself to their level, murder someone in cold blood, and think you're going to get a pass."

Banks' association with QAnon and theories surrounding it were brought up during the trial. It was even revealed that Banks had a QAnon sticker on the back of his vehicle.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, "QAnon is a decentralized, far-right political movement rooted in a baseless conspiracy theory that the world is controlled by the 'Deep State,' a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. ... While not all QAnon adherents are extremists, QAnon-linked beliefs have inspired violent acts and have eroded trust in democratic institutions and the electoral process. Many QAnon influencers also spout antisemitic beliefs and the core tenets of 'Pizzagate' and 'Save the Children,' both of which are QAnon-adjacent beliefs, play into antisemitic conspiracy theories like Blood Libel."

Curry said that Banks mentioned that he spent a lot of time on Telegram, an online messaging platform that is used by several QAnon influencers.

Curry said Banks said he was always on his phone, "doing research." That "research" was what led Banks to believe some of the wild claims found online.

The jury ultimately found that Banks was legally sane at the time of the murder and also found that Banks personally discharged a firearm and used information from the sex offender registry to kill Mendez.

Banks is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. He faces an "indeterminate sentence" of 55 years to life for the murder, and up to 16 years for the burglary conviction.

The investigation of the case was led by former Wheatland Police Officer Justin Prince — now a Yuba County Sheriff's Department deputy — and Yuba County Sheriff's Department Detective Brendan Mallory. Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello tried the case to the jury.