Wheatland man pleads not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

Aug. 19—A Wheatland man entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday after previously being charged with murdering a man in May.

Rory Banks, 44, was arrested for shooting Ralph Mendez, 55, of Wheatland, to death in the 200 block of G Street. Banks is suspected of using online sex offender registration information to commit the felony, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

On May 12, Banks allegedly committed the murder during a burglary. Mendez's 88-year-old mother was allegedly present during the fatal incident. The Wheatland Police Department responded to the scene. Lifesaving measures were performed but Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene.

An officer located Banks at the bottom of the driveway covered in blood with a firearm on the ground nearby, according to court documents. Banks is facing charges of murder and burglary. At a hearing on Wednesday, Banks pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

"The case was set out for further proceedings, and there will be two psychologists appointed to evaluate the defendant," Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said in an email.

Banks is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. He remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.