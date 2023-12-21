Wheatland middle-schoolers 'devastated' as principal cancels play

Dec. 20—CHEYENNE — Drama students and their instructors at Wheatland Middle School say they felt like they had the rug pulled out from under them.

After nine weeks of work practicing blocking, memorizing lines and rehearsing, the students' play was canceled at the last minute, just one day before they were supposed to open last week. The show, called "The Bullying Collection," is a series of short plays about school bullying that touches on subjects like teen suicide, LGBTQ issues and feminine care products. The district's drama instructor, Stephanie Ann Bradley, said these themes were the reason the principal canceled the show.

Wheatland Middle School Principal Robert Daniel canceled the show after a preview showing for students. When contacted by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, he declined to comment.

"I mean, these kids were devastated," Bradley said. "They've put over 70 hours of work into rehearsal — just in-person rehearsal — each. ... They spent time on their own at home, rehearsing and learning lines, memorizing, and most of these kids had never been on stage before.

"... Their parents supported them — their family supported them — throughout this process. I think a lot of people don't realize how much work goes into it."

In a Facebook post, Bradley said she asked Daniel for further information.

"I asked for clarification, and he said this was 'Promoting LGBTQ,'" Bradley wrote. "I responded, "'I'm promoting not bullying children to the point that they kill themselves, regardless of the reason.'"

The topic of bullying was important to Bradley and her students, and she said she had several long talks with her students about the subject matter of the play and what students should glean from it. Her goal was to start a community dialogue about bullying, one she thinks is vital to her community.

"I've talked to the kids, and I've asked, 'Are you uncomfortable with it?'" she said. "I didn't have them say things that they were uncomfortable with. Their parents had read scripts and had OK'd them being in it. I mean, from my end, I did what I could to make sure that everyone was comfortable with it.

"The point of it was, even if you're not a bully, if you're not saying something when someone else is, you're part of the problem. I just thought it was so important. And I was told that message is not in line with the viewpoints of the school district because of promoting the LGBTQ community."

Daniel had previously approved a sample script of the play. A Sept. 19 email from Daniel was posted alongside Bradley's Facebook post. In it, he said, "The script looks fine. Please go forward with your plans."

The sample he was given had all but two vignettes included. Bradley said that the sections he took issue with were included in the sample script he was given.

"I don't know if he didn't actually read it, or if he got a complaint and caved immediately," Bradley said. "But, just a few hours after the school showing, I got a call from him, and he said, 'It's canceled. The material's inappropriate.' I said, 'Can I just cut the two (sections) that were in the sample script so that the kids don't have to waste all this time?' He said, 'No, the whole script is inappropriate.'"

Bradley's sister, Vianna Haecker, volunteers for behind-the-scenes work on many of her sister's productions, including "The Bullying Collection." She said that some of the issues from parents started when Wheatland Middle School students were shown the play in the high school auditorium without parental approval.

"He also claimed that there's a problem because there's a mature audience warning on it," Haecker said. "But parents had problems with that because they didn't have a say in whether their kids watched it, which isn't our fault. The district really should have sent permission slips so their children can leave the school grounds."

When asked about the allegation that the play was canceled, in part, because of a reference to LGBTQ people, Haecker said she had also heard that. She pushed back on the idea that the depiction of LGBTQ people in the play was inappropriate.

"He just took it as, there's a gay person (so it's) promoting gay-ness, but that's not even how that works," she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "People don't become gay from watching a show."

Bradley said that Daniel might have received some public pressure to cancel the show due to content, and mentioned that she had heard complaints about the play, as well.

To apologize, Daniel gave each student in the play a letter that read, "I am sorry that I had to make the decision about not going forward with the play. I wanted to let you know that you did a great job yesterday. You are very good at drama and acting, and I can see that it is going to be a great talent of yours. I look forward to seeing more."

Bradley said that the same message was sent to every student and that the letters came with a $5 Maverick Gift Card attached to it.

"My daughter was in the show, and she wrote a note saying, 'This isn't OK. I don't accept your apology,' and she gave the gift card back. I was really proud of her for that," Bradley said.

Marcie Kindred, of the group Wyoming Families Alliance for Freedom, got involved when she heard that the show had been canceled. She put the issue into the context of a broader politicization of children's education.

"The line that jumped out to me was, 'This is promoting (LGBTQ),'" Kindred told the WTE. "That's a line directly from the Moms for Liberty handbook: making this political when it is just like an actual experience that kids are having."

She added that, with Wyoming being one of the highest states for teen suicide, a play put on by children about the subject is even more important.

"This isn't political to them, this is their life," she continued. "It's the adults that are bringing the politics into it."

The play, however, will continue. Bradley has gotten the rights to the production and is working with a local theater company in Wheatland to rent out the high school's auditorium — which she says is the only venue that's big enough in the city — for the event. She expects the show to go on, tentatively, on Jan. 12.

