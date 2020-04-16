Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Effectiveness of an At-The-Market Equity Program

TSX:WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or "the Company") announced today that the Company has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows the company to issue up to US$300 million (or the equivalent in Canadian dollars determined using the daily exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on the date of sale) of common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold (i) in ordinary brokers' transactions on the NYSE or another US marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise trade, (ii) ordinary brokers' transactions on the TSX, (iii) on another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise trade, or (iv) with respect to sales in the United States, at the prevailing market price, a price related to the prevailing market price or at negotiated prices. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale or certain other prices, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.

Wheaton intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, for funding precious metals purchase agreements ("PMPAs") and/or other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness.

Sales of Common Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an ATM equity offering sales agreement dated April 16, 2020 entered into among the Company, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotiabank, CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, National Bank Financial Markets, Eight Capital, Raymond James Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity (the "Canadian Agents") and BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotiabank, MUFG and Mizuho Securities (the "U.S. Agents" and, together with the Canadian Agents, the "Agents") The ATM Program will be effective until the date that all Common Shares available for issue under the ATM Program have been issued or the ATM Program is terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agents.

The ATM Program is being established pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated April 16, 2020 (the "Canadian Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's Canadian base shelf prospectus dated May 3, 2019 (the "Canadian Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated April 16, 2020 (the "U.S. Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's U.S. base prospectus dated May 3, 2019 (the "U.S. Base Prospectus") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Canadian Prospectus Supplement and Canadian Shelf Prospectus may be downloaded from SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are accessible via EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any of the following agents participating in the ATM Program will arrange to send you these documents if you request it by contacting, in Canada:

