Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Wheaton Precious Metals' shares before the 25th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Wheaton Precious Metals has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of CA$41.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Wheaton Precious Metals paying out a modest 37% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Wheaton Precious Metals generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Wheaton Precious Metals has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Wheaton Precious Metals has delivered 5.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Wheaton Precious Metals? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Wheaton Precious Metals looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Wheaton Precious Metals for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Wheaton Precious Metals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

