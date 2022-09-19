Wheel of Backlash

Yahoo Entertainment

Season 22 of The Voice got off to a quiet start Monday thanks to Blake Shelton welcoming new coach Camila Cabello with a new mute button. While Camila is new to the show, she still has a lot of experience. She was an advisor for Team John Legend last season, and got her start as part of the group Fifth Harmony on The X-Factor, so she wasn't gonna let Blake's shenanigans get to her. After Blake muted her mic, Camila tried yelling to the contestant, Kate Kalvach, then borrowed the Kalvacht's mic, which Blake also muted. Camila's "bestie" John Legend tried helping her out by letting her talk into his mic, but wouldn't you know it, Blake's mute button seemingly can mute any mic in the studio. Camila eventually prevailed and finished her plea to Kalvach. Ultimately, Blake's little tricks may have backfired. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, so we don't know who Kalvach picked as her coach, but while Blake was focused on shenanigans like struggling to bring out a goat, Kalvach was focused on Blake's lack of focus on her. "Blake was my first choice, but he didn't even fight for me," Kalvach said. So we'll find out Tuesday if Blake gets muted by Kalvach.