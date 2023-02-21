'Wheel of Fortune' answer causes audience member to shout out: 'What?'

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant's recent answer stirred up quite a reaction from someone in the audience.

During Monday’s episode on the game show’s Teen Week, a player named Khushi announced a wrong answer.

Khushi had two more blank spaces before the puzzle in the "Food & Drink" category was complete, however, she blurted out the incorrect letter.

The letters remaining on the puzzle board spelled out, "FRE_ _ TROPICAL FRUIT."

After guessing the second to last letter "H" correctly, "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White revealed the letter. Game show host Pat Sajak advised the contestant to "solve it or spin it, but do something quickly."



Khushi spun the wheel one last time before hesitating to announce the letter "G."

Immediately after, an audience member is heard saying, "What?" in the background, following a couple of disappointed groans when the contestant did not correctly solve the puzzle.

Although the next contestant gave the correct answer, Sajak addressed Khushi’s flub.

"You know when that happens, and you’re sitting at home you’re saying, ‘How in the world…’ but you know sometimes it’s a word that just doesn’t want to come into focus for you."

"It did for you," the 76-year-old longtime game show host referred to the winning contestant Juliana.

Khushi missed out on $650 on the wheel and a luxurious trip to the Caribbean island of Antigua worth $10,000.

After Khushi's answer to the "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle, the internet reacted to the viral moment.

"I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in 'Fresh,'" one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan chimed in and defended the teenager, "She blanked out. It happens to the best of us."

"Wheel of Fortune" has highlighted several puzzle mishaps over the years.

Last month, a contestant called out Sajak for an awkward game show moment when he incorrectly solved the puzzle.

After the answer of "Taking a quick jog" was revealed for the Fun & Games category, a player fired back at Sajak and pointed out that he doesn’t "consider jogging fun and games."

"Wheel of Fortune" even shared the moment on its official Instagram with the caption, "He has a point."

The popular game show premiered on television in 1975, and Sajak started hosting it in 1981. Co-host White joined Sajak in 1982.

Despite the two hosts both renewing their contract with the show through the 2023-24 season, Sajak hinted last September the "end is near" after being the face of "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 40 years.