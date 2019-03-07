Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Among Stars Showing Support for Alex Trebek After Cancer Diagnosis

The Hollywood community is showing its support for Alex Trebek following the news that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a video message on Wednesday, the longtime Jeopardy! host, 78, told the show’s fanbase that he has “a longtime policy of being open and transparent” and that he wanted to prevent fans from “reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health.”

Trebek, who has now hosted Jeopardy! for 35 years, vowed to courageously “fight” the disease and also continue working on the game show, while asking his fans to lift up prayers on his behalf.

Immediately after the somber announcement, an outpouring of well wishes from a number of stars were sent Trebek’s way, including his longtime friend and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak.

“The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family,” Sajak, whose program currently follows Trebek’s on television, wrote on Twitter.

“But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him,” the game show host, 72, added. “We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.”

Pat Sajak (left) and Alex Trebek More

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

The View co-host Meghan McCain, ABC anchor David Muir, and Disney CEO Bob Iger also expressed their support for Trebek and reminded him of the number of people who are rallying behind him.

“Sending you so much love, prayers and support to you Alex, your family and the entire Jeopardy family. You have got this! We are all here fighting along side you. #F—Cancer” McCain tweeted.

RELATED: Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek, 78, Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer: ‘I’m Going to Fight This’

“We are all pulling for Alex Trebek who just revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He vows to fight this and to keep working. We’re with you, Alex,” said Muir.

“Our hearts go out to you, #Alextrebek, a member of our Disney-ABC family for so long. We admire your courage and determination, and in the words of Winston Churchill: ‘never, never, never, never give up!'” Iger wrote.