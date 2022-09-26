'Wheel of Fortune' Facing Backlash Over Racist Puzzle Days After Pat Sajak Slammed For Controversial Photo

Wheel of Fortune and host Pat Sajak have been catching a lot of heat these last few days.

During a recent episode of ABC’s hit game show, a puzzle with a racist history in the United States was presented as one for contestants to solve. The category was “Rhyme Time,” and the answer was later revealed as “EENIE MEENIE MINY MOE CATCH A TIGER BY THE TOE,” which didn’t sit well with viewers.

According to Vox, the original version of this rhyme is “rooted in the slave trade,” and was not used by children but by slave-owners. “Tiger” in the rhyme was originally an “N-slur.”

Knowing this, per The Sun, many took to Twitter to slam Wheel of Fortune for using a puzzle with a racist past.

Many fans call on 'Wheel of Fortune' to 'do better.'

Not long after “EENIE MEENIE MINY MOE CATCH A TIGER BY THE TOE” was revealed as the solution to the “Rhyme Time” category, many took to Twitter to slam Wheel of Fortune for its use of a racist puzzle.

I wonder if @WheelofFortune realizes the rhyme time has racist roots? #dobetter — Jen Mauro (@Ms_JMo) September 16, 2022

"Let's play Wheel of Fortune: tonights 1st category is.....Racist."

Let's play Wheel of Fortune: tonights 1st category is…..Racist……._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ — Steve Sawyer Sr (@smsawyersr) September 19, 2022

Pat Sajak recently came under fire for some resurfaced tweets and a controversial photo.

Last week, Pat Sajak found himself receiving a ton of backlash after a photo of him posing with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn surfaced online.

Many called out the Wheel of Fortune host for being in the company of Greene and Glenn, who are known for their extreme right-wing views.

