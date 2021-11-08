‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call out Pat Sajak for causing Joey Fatone to lose a puzzle

Former NSYNC star Joey Fatone was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Sunday, where he was joined by Boyz II Men members Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris. And while Morris and Stockman both found success on the hour-long show, Fatone struggled.

At one point during the second game of the episode, Fatone was denied the win for a Before and After puzzle that was supposed to be, “Stretch Mark Wahlberg” when he said, “Stretch Mark Mark Wahlberg.”

But viewers watching at home took to Twitter to say that it was actually host Pat Sajak’s fault, saying that he made a mistake that prompted Joey to say Mark twice.

“‘Before & After’ is the category,” Sajak told the contestants. “That's one of those where you mash two things together, like we would say -- ‘It'd be Wanya Morris and Morris the Cat.’ Then we'd put them together. Just an example.”

And while some were quick to call out Sajak for not properly explaining the rules, others wondered why Fatone didn’t know the rules already.

JOEY FATONE: Let's just solve it.

PAT SAJAK: I would if I were you.

JOEY FATONE: Stretch Mark Mark Wahlberg.

[BUZZER]

PAT SAJAK: No, we can't accept it and I'll tell you-- I'll tell you about it later.

KYLIE MAR: Joey Fatone was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Sunday, where he was denied the win for a before and after puzzle that was supposed to be a Stretch Mark Wahlberg. But viewers on Twitter think it was actually Pat Sajak's fault, saying that he made a mistake that prompted Joey to say Mark twice. And Joey followed Pat's example.

PAT SAJAK: Before and after is the category, that's one of those where you mash two things together like, we would say, would be Wanya Morris and Morris the cat.

WANYA MORRIS: Got it, got it.

PAT SAJAK: Just an example.

WANYA MORRIS: That was pretty cool.

KYLIE MAR: Calls for Wheel of Fortune to add more money to Joey's charity, a Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky, were made on Twitter. And, while it remains to be seen if that will happen, we know that Boyz II Men's, Shawn Stockman's charity will be getting more money.

PAT SAJAK: Shawn, it's your turn. Do you want to solve it?

SHAWN STOCKMAN: I'm sorry. dude.

PAT SAJAK: Yeah, don't be sorry, just solve it.

SHAWN STOCKMAN: Stretch Mark Wahlberg.

PAT SAJAK: Yeah that's it.

JOEY FATONE: Oh, that's ok. I thought it was before and after.

PAT SAJAK: Well, it is, but there's a connecting word there and you-- and you repeated that same word.

KYLIE MAR: Meanwhile, Joey won't be done with game shows any time soon, because he hosts one of his own called Common Knowledge on GSN. Which actually made for a pretty handy excuse.

JOEY FATONE: Again, host, not a contestant.