'Wheel of Fortune' fans rage after host Pat Sajak 'robbed' contestant of $100K prize

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are yet again upset and disappointed over the actions of host Pat Sajak.

During last night's show, a woman named Alexa was the lucky winner who made it to the bonus round for a chance to win a bigger prize. She failed to figure out the puzzle in time, but several viewers insist she did guess correctly and that Sajak just didn't hear her.

When Alexa headed into the bonus round, she was given the category "What Are You Doing?"

After choosing her letters, co-host Vanna White flipped over some blocks on the board, and Alexa was left with "__ST _IN_IN_ IT."

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ FAILS: FANS THAT TOTALLY BLEW IT

Pat Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1975.

"I don't know," Sajak told her somberly. "Will it be enough? ‘Cause that’s all you're getting."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexa immediately began shouting out answers, phrases like "Must Winning It" and "Best Winning It," but the buzzer went off, and she officially lost the round.

"You know, the N’s were gone and what we had, you were right there," Sajak told her, and the crowd began to boo loudly.

Alexa's first guess was "Just Winning It," but many viewers heard her say "Just Winging It," which was the correct answer.

Pat Sajak has been called out by "Wheel of Fortune" fans numerous times in the past few months.

After she said that, Sajak said "Say —," but she cut him off with her continued guesses. He could have been requesting that she repeat her answer. Ultimately, Sajak and the judges decided she didn't give the right response.

"So close," Alexa said after the round was over.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK TACKLES CONTESTANT IN BIZARRE MOMENT THAT HAS FANS PUZZLED

"I know you were," he told her.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" together since 1982.

Sajak flipped the card open to see what her prize would have been and slammed it shut, saying, "Oh, man."

The crowd made more disappointed groans, and he told them, "Hey, I can't help it."

He then showed that she would have won $100,000 if she'd guessed correctly. And many watching the show believe she did.

One viewer took to Twitter to write, "I'm absolutely certain that the first thing she said was 'Just winging It.' You owe that young woman an apology and $100,000!"

Story continues

Another tagged the show and asked, "Who has the footage? She got robbed."

"Hey," one person tweeted. "@WheelofFortune owes her $100K. She said that first!!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I agree that she said the right answer I think they cheated her," someone else replied.

"She said it!!!!" a fan insisted. "Looks like Pat started to say 'Say it again' but stopped. You can tell she is confused it wasn’t right. And her final expression when it was revealed was 'Wait I said that.'"

Vanna White appeared to nod after Alexa gave her first answer.

Someone pointed out that, after Alexa gave her first answer, White appeared to be nodding near the letter board, and that's true. She did smile and gave a slight nod.

Still, some viewers heard Alexa say "winning" instead of "winging."

"She said just winning it. Stop lying to yourselves and being mad for no reason. It was fair," one viewer wrote.