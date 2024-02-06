Feb. 5—The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, will present Wheel of Fortune LIVE! on Feb. 16.

At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $44.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4bzc5fms.