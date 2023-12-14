Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The Wheel of Fortune LIVE! theatrical experience is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts this month.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In an announcement made by the FSCJ Artist Series, the live stage show will give access and chances to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and fell like they stepped into the gameshow itself.

Those chosen will have a chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes.

The FSCJ also said the trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or even cash up to $10,000 will all be up for grabs.

Bob Goen will host Wheel of Fortune LIVE!. He’s known for hosting game shows that include Home Shopping Game, The Hollywood Game, and That’s the Question.

Read: Luke Combs helping a fan who almost owed him $250,000 for selling unauthorized merchandise

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will be performed at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts at 300 Water St. on Wed., Dec. 20. The one show only will begin at 7:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.