Where to watch Graham Norton’s Wheel of Fortune reboot

Feeling lucky? Hopefully, the contestants on ITV’s newly rebooted Wheel of Fortune are because they’ll be playing for big money prizes alongside host Graham Norton.

Originally running for a whopping 14 series on the channel between 1988 and 2001, Wheel of Fortune invites players to spin a huge carnival-style wheel to be in with a chance of winning life-altering amounts of cash.

The show’s return marks ITV’s growing fascination with revisiting classic gameshow formats, with the broadcaster recently recruiting Stephen Fry to front the UK’s debut take on the much-loved American question-answer show Jeopardy!

Read on to find out when you can watch Wheel of Fortune’s grand return - and most importantly - how to play the game.

When does Graham Norton’s Wheel of Fortune start?

Norton’s Wheel of Fortune reboot will start on Saturday 6 January at 6pm.

A brief teaser of what the popular television host has in store for his latest stint as a gameshow host was revealed via a short sizzle-reel trailer in early January.

Watch it below:

“I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience,” said Norton in a press release issued by ITV. “My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel”

Where can I watch Graham Norton’s Wheel of Fortune?

Players must spin the wheel to win big money prizes. (ITV)

The new Wheel of Fortune will air on ITV1 and will also be available to view on the channel’s on-demand streaming service ITVX. The show’s new series will consist of eight hour-long episodes, offering up enough nail-biting quiz action to leave any gameshow fanatic happy.

In addition to featuring the general public competing for prizes, the series will also feature two celebrity specials although details about which famous faces will be joining Norton are currently under wraps.

How do you play Wheel of Fortune?

Players must correctly guess letters from a board while holding onto their cash prize. (ITV)

ITV’s Wheel of Fortune may have been given a glitzy Saturday night makeover but the channel knows better than to mess with a format that has worked for years. As such, the rules of Wheel of Fortune remain the same as the show many viewers will have no doubt watched in the past.

With Norton as their guide, players are faced with a huge carnival-style wheel that they must spin to be in with a chance of winning cash prizes. However, that’s just the first part of the game.

While each spin secures the monetary amount they’re playing for, contestants must then correctly guess a letter that will help them solve a word puzzle. Their prize money multiplies with each correct letter they guess but with each additional spin of the wheel comes additional risks.

While bonus prizes can be added onto their overall winnings throughout the game if players land on ‘bankrupt’ or ‘Lose a turn’ slots, their entire fortune could disappear and they’ll leave the show empty-handed.

Wheel of Fortune starts at 6pm on Saturday, 6 January on ITV1 and ITVX.