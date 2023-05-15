Wheelchair-bound woman intentionally hit by car

May 15—SHARON — A Sharon woman is accused of intentionally hitting a wheelchair-bound 63-year-old woman with her car.

Audrey Alicia Corine Harris, 41, of 479 W. State St., Apartment 2, was charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and reckless endangerment in the case.

Police were dispatched at 4:49 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Quinby Street for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair, police said.

Police found Lorraine Clark, Sharon, on a porch, suffering from serious injuries. She had a cut to her right arm, possible broken ribs, and internal bleeding, police said.

Clark was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Her status is unknown.

A witness told police that Harris approached Clark on foot and almost got into a physical fight with her. Harris then ran to get her keys and said something to the effect of, "I'm going to hit that (expletive) with my car," police said.

The witness said that Harris then drove off the road and hit Clark with her car before fleeing south on Wallis Avenue, police said.

Police caught up with Harris and performed standardized DUI testing, and took her to get her blood drawn before she was taken to Mercer County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is May 31 in front of Sharon District Judge Travis P. Martwinski.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in a court of law.

