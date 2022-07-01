Wheelchair ramp of 76-year-old York County woman destroyed by vandals, deputies say

Deputies in South Carolina are investigating after the wheelchair ramp of a 76-year-old woman was destroyed, according to officials and incident reports.

The woman found the ramp demolished Thursday afternoon when returning to her Adriatic Lane home, a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

The area is north of Clover next to the North Carolina state line.

The woman told deputies she had been away from home for a few hours during the afternoon and returned to find the ramp demolished, sheriff’s office documents show.

The report lists the incident as a vandalism and malicious damage to property.

Responding deputies found the handicap access ramp had been smashed into two pieces and a post that anchored the ramp had been pulled from the ground, the report stated. Deputies found tire tracks near the broken ramp, according to the report.

Damage to the ramp was estimated at $5,000.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert.