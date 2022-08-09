Wheeling man arrested with fentanyl, loaded handgun in I-68 stop

Aug. 9—CUMBERLAND — An early afternoon traffic stop Monday on eastbound Interstate 68 resulted in the arrest of a Wheeling, West Virginia, man after fentanyl, a loaded handgun and a large sum of cash were found inside his vehicle, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies making the stop at 12:40 p.m. near the 50-mile marker of I-68 took Sonny Ralique Baxter, 41, into custody without incident.

Fentanyl and a Springfield Hellcat 9-mm handgun were found inside the suspect vehicle in addition to a large amount of U.S. currency and drug packaging materials, police said.

Baxter was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and CDS possession with intent to distribute along with numerous weapons-related charges, police said.

Baxter remained jailed Tuesday in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.