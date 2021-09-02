Wheeling resident charged with robbery, aggravated battery of a man on Saturday in Near North

A Wheeling man was arrested Monday and charged with robbery after attacking a 40-year-old man Saturday in the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

Brandon Jefferson, 33, of Wheeling, was arrested Monday night and charged with two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle. Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

According to police, Jefferson was identified as one of the offenders who battered the 40-year-old man in the 400 block of North State Street on Saturday and then took the man’s personal property and vehicle.

No additional information was available Wednesday.