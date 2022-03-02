Wheelman of retaliatory shooting in Mitchell receives seven-year prison sentence

Mar. 1—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who was the driver of a vehicle used to shoot multiple rounds at a victim that prosecutors say was a retaliatory response to an unrelated incident received a seven-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Isaac Chytka, 25, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with eight years suspended for aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury and indifference to human life, which stemmed from his role as the "wheelman" in the

Aug. 11 shooting that occurred near the 1100 block of West Hanson Ave.

in Mitchell.

While Judge Chris Giles recognized Chytka was the driver of the vehicle and did not shoot at the victim, he said Chytka's role involved a series of criminal thinking that warrants the prison sentence he imposed during Tuesday's hearing.

"Your co-defendant fired 13 shots at someone else while you continued to drive and follow the person around. The court believes there is an element of criminal thinking that led up to this," Giles said. "I'm not sure you were 100% aware of what the co-defendants' intentions were all of the time, but it was not going to be good."

According to the investigation reports, Chytka drove a vehicle accompanied by Johnathon Velazquez, 20, of Mitchell, with the intent to locate the victim, who authorities identified as Skylar Battest. After spotting Battest in the early morning on Aug. 11, Chytka pursued Battest's vehicle to put Velazquez in a position to shoot 13 rounds at Battest. Despite being shot at multiple times, Battest was not hit and avoided injury.

Velazquez was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison for his role as the "trigger man" in the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a black vehicle with Velazquez and Chytka inside near the area where the shooting occurred. According to police reports, Velazquez told authorities that he was "not trying to hit the victim," rather he "wanted to scare" him. Officers searched Chytka's vehicle and found a Glock semi-automatic pistol with a 33-round extended magazine.

State Assistant Attorney General

Douglas Barnett, the lead prosecutor in the shooting, characterized the incident as a series of criminal thinking

based on what he said was an unfounded assumption that Battest had some "wrongdoing" in another investigation. As Barnett put it, Velazquez and Chytka "took matters into their own hands."

During Velazquez's sentencing hearing on Feb. 15, Barnett shot down claims that Battest had any role in the other incident that left Velazquez and Chytka's friend dead. While Battest did not appear in court for Velazquez's sentencing hearing on Feb. 15, he appeared for Chytka's sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Although Barnett acknowledged Chytka was the wheelman in the shooting, he said there is "no question" Chytka was aware of Velazquez's intentions as he was packing a gun.

"We are very fortunate that no one was killed here. I don't think there is any question that the defendant (Chytka) knew the co-defendant (Velazquez) had a gun," Barnett said. "There was a slug that was found in a house. There were windows shot out of a car and the victim's vehicle was hit on two occasions."

As part of the plea deal, Barnett recommended Chytka be sentenced to serve 15 years in prison with eight years suspended for the aggravated assault charge, which is a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Prior to receiving his sentence, Chytka apologized for his role in the shooting and emphasized he is not a violent criminal.

"I would like to apologize to Skylar for the events that happened that night. I am a good person. I just have some issues I need to deal with," said Chytka, who has been in custody for 202 days since being arrested for his role in the shooting.

Chytka's attorney, Doug Dailey, indicated Chytka was under the influence of alcohol when he drove the vehicle to position Velazquez to shoot multiple rounds at Battest. Dailey argued Chytka was not fully aware of Velazquez's intentions prior to the shooting.

While Giles said he did not believe Chytka is a violent person, he pointed to his criminal thinking in the shooting incident as an act that Chytka must take responsibility for.

"There is some thought process that you have to take some responsibility before this incident ever took place," Giles said. "I don't know what you thought you were going to do when you find him (Battest), but it wasn't going to be a good situation."