Wheely wicked: Cops hunt for e-bike thieves who prey on NYC deliverymen

Cops want to zap a pair of free-wheeling felons responsible for a four-borough e-bike robbery spree.

For the last two months the crew has swiped pricey electric bikes and at least one car from unsuspecting victims — mostly deliverymen earning a living on their wheels, police said Thursday.

In each split-second grab-and-go heist, one suspect grabs the e-bike rider while the other takes off with the bike, cops said.

At least one of the suspects was recorded on video trying to smuggle a stolen e-bike through a turnstile into the subway after one of the thefts.

The pair, who are sometimes assisted by a third accomplice, began their spree at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 when they robbed a 34-year-old man of his e-bike on W. 34th St. near Ninth Ave. in Midtown, said police.

The victim was about to ride off on his e-bike when one of the thieves accosted him. One grabbed him and held him to the ground while the second man yanked the e-bike away from him and sped off with it.

Both thieves then fled down Eighth Ave., cops said. No injuries were reported.

Later that night, the two thieves resurface in Greenwich Village, where they stole an e-bike that was ridden by a 25-year-old man on Horatio St., said police.

After the thieves shoved the cyclist to the ground, one grabbed the bike and sped off and the second ran to a waiting car, said police.

The crooks moved their operation to the Bronx on Nov. 11, where they swiped a 2005 Acura MDX found idling on Colden Ave. in Allerton, cops said.

They were back in Manhattan the next day, taking an e-bike from a 27-year-old food deliveryman on W. 19th St. near Sixth Ave. in Chelsea.

The deliveryman was shoved to the ground, suffering a deep cut to his knee before the suspects fled with his bike, said police. The victim refused medical attention.

Police say the spree went on to include a Nov. 13 e-bike robbery on Third St. in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn and an e-bike theft on W. 4th St. in the West Village at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 — their only daylight heist.

Later on Nov. 15, the crooks moved to Queens, where they swiped an e-bike on Center Blvd. and 48th Ave. in Long Island City six hours later, cops said.

Their final known heist was in Manhattan on Nov. 25, said cops.

In that theft, two suspects and an accomplice sucker-punched a 25-year-old man riding an e-bike on E. 27th St. near Second Ave. in Kips Bay, knocking him to the ground.

One of the men sped off with the e-bike, which still had the victim’s cellphone attacked to it, while the two other crooks ran off.

None of the victims were seriously injured said police.

Cops on Thursday released surveillance images of the thieves in the hopes that someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.