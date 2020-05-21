When a coronavirus vaccine is ready, who gets it first?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

Government and private companies around the world have mobilized in an effort to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus at a record pace. The Trump administration earlier this month announced a program called Operation Warp Speed in hopes of having a viable vaccine ready by the end of the year.

Creating a vaccine in a year or 18 months would be an unprecedented achievement. But some experts say the steps afterward are where the hard work really starts. Getting billions of vaccine doses to people in the far corners of the globe represents one of the biggest logistical challenges in the history of medicine.

Recent history has shown that even when an effective treatment for a dangerous disease exists, production and distribution issues can hamper the effort to help. In 2009, a limited number of an H1N1 swine flu vaccine led to “absolute desperation” for supplies, a state official said. The push to distribute a vaccine for Ebola in Africa was held back by confusion and lack of trust among the local population.

Neither of these efforts was remotely at the scale needed to successfully implement a vaccine for the coronavirus. Scientists estimate about 70 percent of the population would have to be immune for “herd immunity” to be effective. In the U.S. alone, that means more than 200 million doses would be needed, and perhaps more if the vaccine requires “booster” shots.

Why there’s debate

Creating and distributing millions or billions of vaccine doses depends on a steady supply of a long list of materials — glass vials, rubber stoppers, syringes and refrigerators, to name a few. A shortage of any one of them could derail the whole process.

Vaccine distribution will be a massive undertaking for every government, but some of the president’s critics say the Trump administration is uniquely unequipped to handle it. Shortages of tests, certain drugs and protective equipment, which have plagued the U.S. response to the virus, may be signs of future scarcities when a vaccine is ready, they argue. A former high-ranking government health official has alleged that the Trump administration lacks a “fair and equitable plan” to produce and distribute the vaccine.

When doses gradually roll off the production line, there will likely be a fight over who gets the vaccine first. Experts broadly agree that health care workers should be treated first, but there’s little consensus on which group should get vaccinated next.

Who receives the vaccine may depend significantly on which country wins the race to create one. As many as 100 vaccines are currently in some stage of production. Projects in the U.S., China and the United Kingdom currently appear to be out in front. World leaders have expressed concern that whichever nation produces a vaccine first might hoard supplies for its own citizens at the expense of the rest of the world. Financial issues like intellectual property rights and the cost of the vaccine may also limit access, some argue.

Despite all these hurdles, experts say there is some reason for optimism that the challenge can be overcome. The large number of vaccines in development may mean that more than one will prove viable at around the same time. Having multiple vaccines — each with its own unique production and distribution needs — could help prevent a single logistical snag from shutting down the process entirely.

International collaboration, rather than competition, could help ensure the vaccine gets to those who need it most, some argue. The World Health Organization is working with global leaders in an effort to foster cooperation among nations and “assure equitable access worldwide.” Many countries, including the U.S., have also created financial incentives for companies working on vaccines to make sure that concerns over loss of profit don’t stifle the development rush.

What’s next

A handful of the most promising vaccine candidates have moved into accelerated human trials, but it will likely be several months before any of them prove viable. Trump has promised to have a vaccine available to most American by the end of the year, but that pledge has been met with significant skepticism by scientists. The British government has said a mass-produced vaccine could be ready by September, though similar questions about that timeline have been raised.