Whenever the community needed him, Rabbi Solomon Schiff had one answer: ‘I am here.’ | Opinion

Don Bierman
2 min read

Solomon Schiff — or “Sol,” as everyone who knew him called him — was a rabbi by training and a community leader by choice. He never neglected his work as a clergyman or as a student of Torah.

He followed two important Jewish traditions in living his life. The first was Tikun Olam — the duty to improve the world. I first got to know Sol as a member of the Dade County Community Relations Board. We worked together for years. He became chairman at a crucial time in Miami (1979-1980). There were large protests after six white police officers beat Arthur McDuffie, a Black insurance man, to death. He was chased and stopped for a traffic offense on his motorcycle.

The trial of four of the officers was moved to Tampa to avoid a biased jury pool. The trial was on TV gavel to gavel. Sol and I agreed that a daily analysis of the trial would show that the justice system was working. Under Sol’s leadership, we organized a group of criminal trial lawyers to do the nightly review of the day’s trial.

The officers were acquitted in May 1980, and the peaceful protests turned into riots. How did Sol react? He followed the Torah. As the Bible states, when God called on Abraham, he answered by stating “Hineni” — I am here. That was always Sol’s answer whenever there was a need in the community. He always answered: “I am here.”

He oversaw and dispatched the CRB Bi-Racial Street Response Team to bring peace to the streets. I followed Sol as chair and looked to his wisdom and leadership as a beacon of light.

My next opportunity to observe and work with Sol came when I joined the Board of MCCJ (formerly the National Conference of Christians and Jews). Sol answered the call to leadership as he always did. He provided the time and effort to continue the Clergy Dialogue, which, at more that 75 years old, is the oldest interfaith clergy dialogue in the United States.

He worked tirelessly to recruit Muslim members. He personally recruited imams. He originated the Clergy Silver Medallion, which was awarded to an imam in 2017.

Whenever there was a need to develop diversity training, Sol answered. “I am here.” He rarely missed a meeting where he calmed discussions, adding his smile, a joke or a funny story.

When our national organization dissolved, he helped us bridge the gap — in fundraising, branding and structure.

Sol was a man of faith, a great community leader and, I am proud to say, my friend.

Don Bierman is past chairman of MCCJ..

