Here’s where the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot ranks among the biggest lottery prizes in US history

Feeling lucky? Lottery players have a chance to win one of the biggest prizes in U.S. history on Wednesday night, with the Powerball jackpot now worth over $1 billion.

At an estimated $1.2 billion, the prize would be the third largest for the lottery and the seventh largest in the U.S., with the jackpot growing since someone last matched all six numbers and won on July 19. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a big payout.

It’s the latest in a string of massive jackpots in recent months.

Just this year, three other jackpots have surpassed the $1 billion mark, a feat that has only happened nine times total. Those won this year include a Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.35 billion in January, a $1.08 billion Powerball prize in July and, most recently, a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Florida this August that became the third-biggest lottery prize ever won.

The biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history was a Powerball prize won in California in November 2022, with a record payout worth a whopping $2.04 billion.

The next Powerball drawing takes place Wednesday at 10 p.m. CDT. Ahead of the drawing, here are the top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.