Here’s where to find $1.50 tacos in Fort Worth on National Taco Day. Maybe even free

Oct. 4 is the 20th annual National Taco Day.

But every day is now pretty much Taco Day.

We now live a world where what was once thought to be an unattainable miracle has become routine:We can order tacos — home delivered! — morning, noon and night.

If others originated a Natonal Taco Day — and it is not clear who in 2004 actually chose the date — then nobody has done more to promote it locally than Fuzzy’s Taco Shops.

When Fuzzy’s was a small, local chain that started on West Berry Street, customers would line up for a block every Oct. 4 for $1 tacos.

Now, Fuzzy’s tacos are stll only $1.50 on Oct. 4.

And if you use Fuzzy’s smartphone rewards app — you actually get two Baja tacos free.

Fuzzy’s expects to give away up to 1 million free tacos. That’s probably just near colleges alone.

You have to sign up by Sept. 30 and then, when Oct. 4 comes, buy something for at least $5 and then pick from two free Baja tacos.

There’s a choice of 12, including original Fuzzy’s favorites soft beef, chicken or brisket, plus grilled or tempura-fried fish

Even if you don’t go all-in for the two free tacos, everyone gets $1.50 tacos on Taco Day.

Fuzzy’s, bought years ago by an Atlanta company, is now owned by IHoP and Applebee’s,

It has 18 Fort Worth-area locations including the mothership, 2917 W. Berry St., open from 7 a.m. daily; 817-924-7943, fuzzystacoshop.com

More Taco Day deals in Fort Worth

▪ The Austin-based Chuy’s chain, which celebrated its own Chuy’s National Taco Day in June for years before the October day was designated, is offering a soft or crispy beef taco for $1 extra with any dinner.

Also — this is an annual highlight — if you come to Chuy’s dressed like a taco on Oct. 4, you get a free entree; chuys.com.

▪ Taco Cabana, also one of the early adopters of National Taco Day, is offering a new Fritos pie soft taco for $3.99.