Here’s where to find $1.50 tacos in Fort Worth on National Taco Day. Maybe even free

Bud Kennedy
·2 min read
Oct. 4 is the 20th annual National Taco Day.

But every day is now pretty much Taco Day.

We now live a world where what was once thought to be an unattainable miracle has become routine:We can order tacos — home delivered! — morning, noon and night.

If others originated a Natonal Taco Day — and it is not clear who in 2004 actually chose the date — then nobody has done more to promote it locally than Fuzzy’s Taco Shops.

When Fuzzy’s was a small, local chain that started on West Berry Street, customers would line up for a block every Oct. 4 for $1 tacos.

A soft beef taco at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, more than any other restaurant the home of National Taco Day.

Now, Fuzzy’s tacos are stll only $1.50 on Oct. 4.

And if you use Fuzzy’s smartphone rewards app — you actually get two Baja tacos free.

Fuzzy’s expects to give away up to 1 million free tacos. That’s probably just near colleges alone.

You have to sign up by Sept. 30 and then, when Oct. 4 comes, buy something for at least $5 and then pick from two free Baja tacos.

A Baja shredded chicken taco at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, a longtime promoter of National Taco Day.

There’s a choice of 12, including original Fuzzy’s favorites soft beef, chicken or brisket, plus grilled or tempura-fried fish

Even if you don’t go all-in for the two free tacos, everyone gets $1.50 tacos on Taco Day.

Fuzzy’s, bought years ago by an Atlanta company, is now owned by IHoP and Applebee’s,

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop originated in 2001 near TCU.

It has 18 Fort Worth-area locations including the mothership, 2917 W. Berry St., open from 7 a.m. daily; 817-924-7943, fuzzystacoshop.com

More Taco Day deals in Fort Worth

The Austin-based Chuy’s chain, which celebrated its own Chuy’s National Taco Day in June for years before the October day was designated, is offering a soft or crispy beef taco for $1 extra with any dinner.

Also — this is an annual highlight — if you come to Chuy’s dressed like a taco on Oct. 4, you get a free entree; chuys.com.

Taco Cabana, also one of the early adopters of National Taco Day, is offering a new Fritos pie soft taco for $3.99.

