Where to find 2024 fish fries in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – Lent is almost here so it’s time to start choosing which fish fries to attend during the 2024 season!

Plenty of Cleveland-area churches, restaurants and organizations are here to help, offering fish meals through Lent, which ends on March 28.

American Legion Post 703 – Dine in or take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29 from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 7667 York Road in Parma

Click here for more details.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 5-8 p.m

Where: 2187 West 14th Street, Cleveland

Click here for a full menu.

Berea Elks Lodge #1815 – Dine in and take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: 626 North Rocky River Drive, Berea

Click here for a full menu.

Blendon Masonic Temple/Westerville Special Olympics

When: March 22 from 4-7:30 p.m.

Where: 130 S State St, Westerville

Click here for more about the annual, all-you-can-eat fish fry.

Brunswick VFW 9520

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 1439 S. Carpenter Road, Brunswick

Click here for the full menu.

Church of the Assumption

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: 9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Hts

Click here for more details.

Church of the Holy Angels – Dine in and drive-thru take-out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 18205 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls

Click here for a full menu and more information.

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center – Dine in and take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: 7370 Columbia Road, Olmsted Township

Click here for more details.

German Family Society of Akron –

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent

Click here for more details.

Gunselman’s Tavern

When: Every Friday from February 14 through March 29

Where: 21490 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park

Click here for more details.

LaVera Party Center – Dine in or take out

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: 32200 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills

Click here for a full menu and prices.

Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church –

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 23 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: 4423 Pearl Road, Cleveland

Click here for more information.

Merry Arts Pub

When: Every Friday

Where: 15607 1/2 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Click here for more details and a full menu.

Prosperity Social Club –

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29

Where: 1109 Starkweather Ave. Cleveland

Click here to make your Lenten Fish Fry reservations.

Roses Run Country Club –

When: Every Friday starting Feb. 16 from 4-9 p.m.

Where: 2636 North River Road, Stow

This year’s signature dishes include seafood mac and cheese for $15.99, crab rangoon dip served with wonton chips for $9.99 and beer-battered fish dinner served with hushpuppies and coleslaw for $13.99.

Click here for more details.

St. Adalbert Church

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: 66 Adalbert Street, Berea

Click here for more details.

St. Albert the Great Church – Dine in and take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: 6667 Wallings Road, North Royalton

All proceeds will benefit The Justice and Compassion Ministries, including the Feeding the Hungry ministry. Food available will include perch, beer-battered cod, cabbage and noodles and three flavors of pierogis.

Click here for more information.

St. Ambrose Catholic Parish – Dine in or Take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: 929 Pearl Road, Brunswick

A full menu is available each Friday with specials changing each week.

Click here for more information.

St. Andrew Eastern Orthodox Church

When: Friday, Feb. 16, March 1, March 15 and March 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 16029 Maple Park Dr., Maple Heights

Click here for the full menu and to view extra fish fry dates.

St Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church – Dine in, take out and online ordering

When: 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22

Where: 7700 Hoertz Road in Parma

Home-made items include pierogis, cabbage & noodles, potato pancakes and beer-battered fish.

For a full menu and more information, click here.

St. Bernadette Parish – Dine in and take out

When: Every Friday, Feb. 16-22 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: 2256 Clague Road, Westlake

Cod dinners are $14, perch dinners are $17, and kids meals range from $5-$6. Click here for more details.

St. Charles Borromeo – Take out only

When: Every Friday during Lent from 4-7 p.m.

Where: 5891 Ridge Road, Parma

Click here for a full calendar of St. Charles Borromeo events.

St. Columbkille School

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Where: 6740 Broadview Rd., Parma

Click here for a full calendar of St. Columbkille School events.

St. Colette Catholic Church

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: 330 West 130th Street, Brunswick

Click here for the full St. Colette Catholic Church calendar.

Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church – Dine in or take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: 3352 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights

All-you-can-eat white fish dinner! Click here for more information.

St. Dominic Parish – Dine in or take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: 3455 Norwood Road, Shaker Heights

Click here for fish fry prices and menu items.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22

Where: 3434 George Avenue, Parma

The St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry every Friday during Lent. Click here for more details.

St James Catholic Church –

When: Every Friday from February 16 – March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: 17514 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Click here for a full menu and more details.

St. John Neumann Parish – Dine in and take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 23 – March 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: 16271 Pearl Road, Strongsville

Click here for more information.

St. Joseph Parish

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: 32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake

Click here for more details.

St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: 5720 State Road, Parma

Click here for more about the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Ukrainian Village.

St. Ladislas Catholic Church – Dine in and take out

When: Feb. 23, March 8 and March 22 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 2345 Bassett Road, Westlake

Menu choices include fried or baked cod dinners, glazed orange baked salmon dinner, fried shrimp, pirogies, mac & cheese, clam chowder, tomato bisque soup, all the sides you expect plus coffee, tea and soft drinks.

There will be free dessert with a canned goods donation for the food pantry!

Click here for more details.

The Irish American Club East Side

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29

Where: 22770 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid

The Irish American Club East Side will have weekly specials and musical guests. Click here for more details.

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater – Dine-in, carryout and delivery

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29

Where: 1 Club Drive, Highland Heights

Click here for more details.

Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland – Dine in and take out

When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29 from 4-7 p.m.

Click here for a full menu.

Where: 7425 West Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma

*Have a Fish Fry you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com. Please include “Fish Fry 2024” in your email subject line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.