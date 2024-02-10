Where to find 2024 fish fries in Northeast Ohio
(WJW) – Lent is almost here so it’s time to start choosing which fish fries to attend during the 2024 season!
Plenty of Cleveland-area churches, restaurants and organizations are here to help, offering fish meals through Lent, which ends on March 28.
American Legion Post 703 – Dine in or take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29 from 5 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: 7667 York Road in Parma
Click here for more details.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 5-8 p.m
Where: 2187 West 14th Street, Cleveland
Click here for a full menu.
Berea Elks Lodge #1815 – Dine in and take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 6-8 p.m.
Where: 626 North Rocky River Drive, Berea
Click here for a full menu.
Blendon Masonic Temple/Westerville Special Olympics
When: March 22 from 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: 130 S State St, Westerville
Click here for more about the annual, all-you-can-eat fish fry.
Brunswick VFW 9520
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 1439 S. Carpenter Road, Brunswick
Click here for the full menu.
Church of the Assumption
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4-7 p.m.
Where: 9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Hts
Click here for more details.
Church of the Holy Angels – Dine in and drive-thru take-out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 18205 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls
Click here for a full menu and more information.
Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center – Dine in and take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: 7370 Columbia Road, Olmsted Township
Click here for more details.
German Family Society of Akron –
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: 3871 Ranfield Road, Kent
Click here for more details.
Gunselman’s Tavern
When: Every Friday from February 14 through March 29
Where: 21490 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park
Click here for more details.
LaVera Party Center – Dine in or take out
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: 32200 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills
Click here for a full menu and prices.
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church –
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 through March 23 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: 4423 Pearl Road, Cleveland
Click here for more information.
Merry Arts Pub
When: Every Friday
Where: 15607 1/2 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
Click here for more details and a full menu.
Prosperity Social Club –
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29
Where: 1109 Starkweather Ave. Cleveland
Click here to make your Lenten Fish Fry reservations.
Roses Run Country Club –
When: Every Friday starting Feb. 16 from 4-9 p.m.
Where: 2636 North River Road, Stow
This year’s signature dishes include seafood mac and cheese for $15.99, crab rangoon dip served with wonton chips for $9.99 and beer-battered fish dinner served with hushpuppies and coleslaw for $13.99.
Click here for more details.
St. Adalbert Church
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: 66 Adalbert Street, Berea
Click here for more details.
St. Albert the Great Church – Dine in and take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4-7 p.m.
Where: 6667 Wallings Road, North Royalton
All proceeds will benefit The Justice and Compassion Ministries, including the Feeding the Hungry ministry. Food available will include perch, beer-battered cod, cabbage and noodles and three flavors of pierogis.
Click here for more information.
St. Ambrose Catholic Parish – Dine in or Take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: 929 Pearl Road, Brunswick
A full menu is available each Friday with specials changing each week.
Click here for more information.
St. Andrew Eastern Orthodox Church
When: Friday, Feb. 16, March 1, March 15 and March 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 16029 Maple Park Dr., Maple Heights
Click here for the full menu and to view extra fish fry dates.
St Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church – Dine in, take out and online ordering
When: 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22
Where: 7700 Hoertz Road in Parma
Home-made items include pierogis, cabbage & noodles, potato pancakes and beer-battered fish.
For a full menu and more information, click here.
St. Bernadette Parish – Dine in and take out
When: Every Friday, Feb. 16-22 from 4-7 p.m.
Where: 2256 Clague Road, Westlake
Cod dinners are $14, perch dinners are $17, and kids meals range from $5-$6. Click here for more details.
St. Charles Borromeo – Take out only
When: Every Friday during Lent from 4-7 p.m.
Where: 5891 Ridge Road, Parma
Click here for a full calendar of St. Charles Borromeo events.
St. Columbkille School
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 starting at 4:30 p.m.
Where: 6740 Broadview Rd., Parma
Click here for a full calendar of St. Columbkille School events.
St. Colette Catholic Church
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: 330 West 130th Street, Brunswick
Click here for the full St. Colette Catholic Church calendar.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church – Dine in or take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: 3352 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights
All-you-can-eat white fish dinner! Click here for more information.
St. Dominic Parish – Dine in or take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: 3455 Norwood Road, Shaker Heights
Click here for fish fry prices and menu items.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22
Where: 3434 George Avenue, Parma
The St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry every Friday during Lent. Click here for more details.
St James Catholic Church –
When: Every Friday from February 16 – March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: 17514 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
Click here for a full menu and more details.
St. John Neumann Parish – Dine in and take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 23 – March 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: 16271 Pearl Road, Strongsville
Click here for more information.
St. Joseph Parish
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: 32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake
Click here for more details.
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 22 from 4-7 p.m.
Where: 5720 State Road, Parma
Click here for more about the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Ukrainian Village.
St. Ladislas Catholic Church – Dine in and take out
When: Feb. 23, March 8 and March 22 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 2345 Bassett Road, Westlake
Menu choices include fried or baked cod dinners, glazed orange baked salmon dinner, fried shrimp, pirogies, mac & cheese, clam chowder, tomato bisque soup, all the sides you expect plus coffee, tea and soft drinks.
There will be free dessert with a canned goods donation for the food pantry!
Click here for more details.
The Irish American Club East Side
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29
Where: 22770 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid
The Irish American Club East Side will have weekly specials and musical guests. Click here for more details.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater – Dine-in, carryout and delivery
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29
Where: 1 Club Drive, Highland Heights
Click here for more details.
Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland – Dine in and take out
When: Every Friday from Feb. 16 – March 29 from 4-7 p.m.
Click here for a full menu.
Where: 7425 West Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma
*Have a Fish Fry you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com. Please include “Fish Fry 2024” in your email subject line.
