Where the 2024 presidential candidates stand on Indigenous issues

Nov. 29—WASHINGTON — Marianne Williamson, a 2020 presidential hopeful, promised before an auditorium of Indigenous leaders, elders and voters that under her administration the White House would formally apologize and atone for the horrific treatment of Native Americans by the federal government, alluding to genocidal policies enacted by the United States.

In 2019, Williamson was one of 11 presidential candidates who attended the historic Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City.

Williamson is one of three Democratic candidates running for president of the United States in 2024. She's also in the race against incumbent President Joe Biden and Cenk Uygur, co-founder and host of The Young Turks, a progressive news program.

"Biden's done some good things in Indian Country, but not everybody's happy with everything," said Mike Stopp, a Republican political consultant. "Even Deb Haaland, who I like, even though we disagree on a lot of policies, has irritated a lot of people in Indian Country. Just because you are Native doesn't mean you're going to do what everybody wants all the time. We're very diverse."

The 2024 presidential election also has two Independent candidates, political activist Cornel West, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and an environmental attorney.

There are 8 Republican candidates:

— Former president Donald J. Trump

— Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

— Biotech investor and newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy

— Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

—Megachurch pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley

— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

—Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

— North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum

Most of the presidential candidates don't publicly mention what their policies are for tribal nations, leaving voters to speculate what it could be from past legislations, social media posts, comments and speeches. ICT has created a database of presidential candidates that includes information specific to tribal nations. The database gives users a brief overview of each candidate and their engagement with tribal nations.

The presidential race is stacked this election but the two frontrunners are, obviously, Biden and Trump.

"I see Trump/Biden 2.0 in 2024, and I don't think that makes anybody happy, but I think that's where we are. I think what we're going to see is a lot of Democrats turn out because they're anti-Trump and they're not super excited about Biden either, but he's the president and the candidate," Stopp said. "You're going to see a lot of Republicans, quite a few of them were very pro-Trump, but a lot of 'em are really anti-Biden that are coming out. They would like to see someone more practical than Donald Trump."

Current polling shows Biden leading with more than 60 percent. Williamson at around 5 percent and before Kennedy changed parties he hovered around 15 percent in the Democratic primary.

"I do believe that President Joe Biden is going to go down in history as one of the most supportive advocates for tribal sovereignty that we've seen in a U.S. president," said Angelique EagleWoman, a scholar of Indigenous law and policy. "I say that because of his ability to see the grassroots support for appointing the first Native person as the US Secretary of the Interior. So by appointing Secretary of Interior, Deb Haaland, who's Laguna Pueblo, into that role, he set a standard that we haven't seen at that level for a U.S. president."

Trump is dominating the packed Republican primary. He stays around 60 percent in the polls with DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamay trailing behind.

"Now, when it comes to Indian policy, Donald Trump actually had some decent advisors when he did it," Stopp said. "I was one of them. There were a few others that I worked with in making sure that federal Indian policy didn't take a step back."

Another was Tyler Fish, Cherokee, who was a White House senior policy advisor and tribal liaison during the Trump administration. Texas federal judge Ada Brown, Choctaw, was nominated by Trump. She became the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge. On her father's side she is a descendant of the Muscogee Creek Freedmen.

Trump signed the CARES Act that allocated $8 billion in funding for tribal governments and an additional $2 billion for the Indian Health Service. Many nations used this funding to provide direct support for their citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis started off as a strong contender against Trump but his polling has since lagged. He stays around 15 percent.

"I don't see any standout on the Republican side that has a knowledge basis or the ability to embrace tribal nations, our issues and our sovereignty," EagleWoman said.

DeSantis supported the Seminole Tribe of Florida on the road to having a monopoly on sports betting in the state. The Seminole Tribe donated millions to DeSantis' gubernatorial campaigns. Unfortunately, the tribal gaming compact has been caught up in legal challenges and will likely head to the Supreme Court for review.

"We see in Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida, the absolute elimination of Native Americans in history or understanding the role of Euro-Americans in causing harm," EagleWoman said. "A great nation should be able to understand its mistakes and its faults to do better."

Trump stopped hosting the White House Tribal Nations Summit, rarely did meaningful consultation with tribal leaders, released budget requests that cut funding for IHS and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and supported energy projects that were incredibly unpopular in tribal nations.

"We have the former U.S. President Donald Trump who before entering politics opposed tribal casinos and tribal gaming and tribal business development," EagleWoman said. "During his administration, he tried to rescind a reservation for the Wampanoag. He put on hold the ability of Alaska Native villages, as tribal governments, to take land into trust. He mocked tribal historical figures. He refused to engage in consultation. So, there's just not many pluses I can find for that former administration."

Recently, former Vice President Mike Pence was the first high-profile candidate to drop out of the race, saying it was clear that it wasn't his time. Others that have dropped out are Miami mayor Francis Suarez, former Cranston, R.I. mayor Steve Laffey, and former Texas congressman Will Hurd.

A Republican candidate with lots of experience with tribal nations is North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum. The state has five federally-recognized tribes, these include the Mandan, Hidatsa, & Arikara Nation (Three Affiliated Tribes), Spirit Lake Nation, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, and Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Nation.

"Doug actually has had very good relations with tribes," Stopp said. "Actually, a good friend of mine who used to be the staff director for the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs actually is advising on his campaign because he worked for him as governor and in the Indian Affairs office."

In May, with the support of Bergum, North Dakota codified the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law as the Supreme Court wrangled with the constitutionality of the act. He displayed tribal flags at the state Capitol; doubled Native American scholarships to $1 million; signed legislation that would bring IT and cybersecurity to tribal schools and colleges; and went into oil tax revenue-sharing compacts with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

"I do think he is probably the most pro-tribal, pro-Indian candidate in the Republican mix right now," Stopp said. "Unfortunately, I don't see him getting very far. I actually find him to be a very practical person, and in today's environment, practicality loses to sensationalism."

Biden administration

The difference between the top two contenders is stark when it comes to tribal nations. The Biden administration has poured unprecedented amounts of funding into tribal governments, appointed more Native Americans to key roles than any other administration, continues to do meaningful consultation, hosted the first-ever Native American Heritage Month reception at the White House, and nominated an Indigenous woman to be a federal judge.

Biden also selected the first Native American person to ever be part of the president's cabinet, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the first Native American U.S. Treasurer, Chief Lynn Malerba (Mohegan).

Last year, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both made speeches at the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Around half of the cabinet members were walking around during the summit talking with tribal leaders.

Any candidate would have a difficult time matching Biden's commitment to tribal nations.