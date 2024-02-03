Here’s where to find the 3 best SC BBQ restaurants in Beaufort for 2024, Tripadvisor says

Have you been craving some barbecue lately?

The South Carolina Lowcountry is home to a number of barbecue staples, so if you have a hankering for barbecue, the city of Beaufort has a vast variety of both local and chain barbecue options.

Tripadvisor’s reviewers can help you narrow down your choices to get started.

Here are the three best barbecue spots in the Beaufort area, according to the popular travel site.

Q on Bay

Q on Bay placed first overall on Tripadvisor’s list for the best barbecue in the Beaufort area and is a local favorite that is known for creative barbecue, ice cold brewed beers and friendly staff with that hospitable southern charm, as detailed by the establishment’s website. The downtown Beaufort locale is popular among locals and has an extensive menu for guests to enjoy with live music weekly on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Q on Bay is open Monday through Saturday, opening at 11 a.m. each day and can be found at 822 Bay Street.

The Smokehouse at Paris Avenue

Landing in second place overall for best barbecue in the Beaufort area, The Smokehouse at Paris Avenue can be found at 914 Paris Avenue in Port Royal Wednesdays through Saturdays opening at 11 a.m. for varying hours.

The barbecue restaurant’s menu features options from both the land and sea for a variety of smokey options.

Roadhouse Ribs

Ranking third, Roadhouse Ribs serves dinner from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday weekly at 7 Toppers Lane in Port Royal. The establishment highlights its extensive menu, which features barbecue, steaks, ribs, seafood and more.

The restaurant’s meats are dry-rubbed with brown sugar and slow-smoked in a custom designed oak and pecan wood-filled smoker. Their menu reflects the many different tastes of barbecue, which includes South Carolina’s mustard base, Texas sweet style and Tennessee dry rub.