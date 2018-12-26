Where AAK AB (publ.) (STO:AAK) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Analyzing AAK AB (publ.)’s (STO:AAK) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess AAK’s recent performance announced on 30 September 2018 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

How Did AAK’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

AAK’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of kr1.3b has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 11%, indicating the rate at which AAK is growing has accelerated. What’s enabled this growth? Let’s see whether it is merely attributable to industry tailwinds, or if AAK AB (publ.) has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, AAK AB (publ.) has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.9% exceeds the SE Food industry of 5.7%, indicating AAK AB (publ.) has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for AAK AB (publ.)’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 15%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 72% to 39% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though AAK AB (publ.)’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research AAK AB (publ.) to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

