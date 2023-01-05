Where will you be able to buy the abortion pill? CVS and Walgreens say they plan to sell it

Walgreens and CVS on Wednesday said they plan to sell the abortion pill after the U.S. Federal Drug Administration relaxed its rules on where patients can buy the drug.

The announcements from the pharmacy chains come one day after the FDA said any certified mail and brick-and-mortar pharmacy can dispense the abortion pill mifepristone. Patients will still need a prescription but will no longer be required to pick it up in person at a doctor's office or clinic.

CVS and Walgreens will need to get certified in the FDA's program before they can begin selling the drug, and the new rule won't change access for those in states where abortion is restricted.

An exterior view of a Walgreens store on January 06, 2022 in Mill Valley, California.

New FDA rules on abortion pills: Abortion pills for early pregnancy can be dispensed at pharmacies, FDA says

Who will sell the abortion pill? What Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid are saying

Walgreens did not say when it expects to start selling the pill.

“We are working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have extra FDA requirements and will dispense these consistent with federal and state laws,” Walgreens spokesperson Marty Maloney said in a statement.

CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said the company plans to seek certification to dispense mifepristone "where legally permissible."

Rite Aid spokesperson Catherine Carter said the company is reviewing FDA action and will comply with federal and state law.

CVS and Walgreens are the two main pharmacies participating in the federal COVID-19 vaccine program.

What is mifepristone, the abortion pill?: What to know after the Supreme Court overturned Roe

What about independent pharmacies?

Independent pharmacies have also expressed interest in dispensing the abortion pill, according to Ronna Hauser, senior vice president of policy and pharmacy affairs at the National Community Pharmacists Association, which represents about 19,400 independent pharmacies nationwide.

Story continues

"Those in states that would allow this have told me they are looking into it, looking to get certified," Hauser told USA TODAY.

What about patients in states where abortion is banned?

The updated FDA rules won't change abortion pill access for those who live in states with laws that restrict access to medical abortions.

How does the abortion pill work?

Mifepristone is used to dilate the cervix and block the hormone needed to sustain a pregnancy.

While mifepristone is followed up with a second medication called misoprostol that causes the uterus to contract and expel tissue, the FDA rule only applies to the first drug.

Mifepristone (Mifeprex) and Misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medical abortion, are seen at the Women's Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on June 17, 2022.

Abortion pills: Medication abortion may be the next focal point in the fight over abortion access

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter @bailey_schulz and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walgreens and CVS plan to sell the abortion pill under new FDA rules