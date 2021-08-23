'Where Are The Adults?' Mary Trump Lashes Reckless Rally By 'Narcissistic' Uncle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mary Papenfuss
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Sunday she was “disturbed” that her callous uncle was allowed to spew his lies at a vast, maskless rally in Alabama, which has run out of ICU beds as the state grapples with soaring cases of COVID-19.

During an interview on MSNBC with Alex Witt, she said the former president was “willing to hold a rally not only in the middle of COVID, but in the middle of a state that is being absolutely pummeled by the coronavirus, and in a state that, as far as I last checked, had no ICU beds left.”

The dangerous gathering “speaks to his bottomless need for attention, his complete willingness to put other people at risk to feed his narcissistic needs,” she said.

“These aren’t just people going to a rally; these are people who are being asked to put themselves and other people at risk in order to attend his rallies,” she noted. “I don’t believe there were any masks in the crowd.”

Beyond that, she asked: “Where are the adults who were saying, ‘No, we cannot allow this to happen?’ This happens in the Republican Party a lot,” she added.

Mary Trump accused the GOP, as it did with the Tea Party faction, of “pander[ing] to the most extreme elements ... thinking that they control them, and then they see that they lose control.” For example, she noted that the crowd in Cullman, Alabama, booed Trump when he uncharacteristically urged his fans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The former president quickly backed down, kowtowing to the crowd: ”That’s okay, that’s all right. You got your freedoms.”

He also dismissed the risk of COVID-19 at the rally. “I’m shaking hands with everybody backstage. I say, ’Well, I don’t know, is this a good thing or bad?’” he asked dismissively. 

Cullman declared a state of emergency the day before the rally due to COVID-19, and health officials feared the Trump rally could easily be a superspreader event on top of an earlier concert at the same location.

“We are absolutely shivering in our boots. We have great concern,” Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Northern District, told AL.com just days before the rally. 

Last year, researchers concluded that 18 of Trump’s political rallies led to more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases and 700 deaths.

The state is experiencing soaring numbers of cases, including nearly 4,000 new cases on Thursday alone. A record number of children were hospitalized with the illness — 50 — that day, with nine supported by ventilators in a single day recently. The number of children in the state testing positive for COVID-19 is four times higher than a year ago, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

Alabama has counted 663,000 cases since 2020, and 12,000 deaths, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The hospital system is overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases and was short 26 ICU beds on Friday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported. Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, with just 36% of residents fully inoculated.

Witt asked Mary Trump if the recovery from the pandemic would be quicker if people ignored the former president.

“I wish we could,” she responded. “It’s not because of him. He lost the election, decisively, he was twice impeached, he should be irrelevant ... The problem is that elected Republicans, Republican leadership, continue to allow him to be relevant, they continue to allow him a platform, they continue to give him power by going down to Mar-a-Lago and kissing his ring, by asking for his endorsements.”

Check out Mary Trump’s full interview in the video clip up top.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News Host Ridiculed For Implying Jill Biden's Somehow At Fault For Afghanistan

    Rachel Campos-Duffy said Jill Biden had "failed the country" by letting her husband run for president.

  • Trump border wall damaged by heavy flooding

    Maybe Mexico will pay for repairs? Severe weather in southern Arizona appears to have damaged parts of the border wall erected by the Trump Administration. The Tucson Sentinel reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have confirmed “historic” flooding at the nation’s border with Mexico is to blame for the destruction. That appears to include several wide-open metal gates ...

  • The Biden administration could launch investigations into civil rights violations for states banning masks, secretary of education says

    Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also said states can't withhold federal funds from schools that impose mask mandates.

  • Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt at Capitol Riot Exonerated Following Probe

    Babbitt was fatally shot as she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol alongside other Trump supporters, via a door that led to where members of Congress were.

  • MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

    Twitter/Rep. Barry MooreContracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave.“I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”Moore, an outspoken critic of mask mandates in the U.S. Capitol, announce

  • Mental health online: Police posts of crises may traumatize

    If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. In one, a man dangles over the edge of an Oklahoma City overpass, his legs swinging in midair as police grab his arms and pull him from the brink.

  • Quietest Place in America Is Also a Hotbed of Racist Hate

    GettyWhile many Americans watched in horror as the racist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville erupted into violence, some mourned their absence. “It’s like I didn’t get to go to the prom,” as David Pringle put it to me.We stood in the Appalachian woods, outside the longtime headquarters of what was once America’s most dangerous neo-Nazi formation, the National Alliance, founded by the late William Luther Pierce, author of an infamous novel of racist futurism called The Turner Diaries. Pring

  • 'Worst nightmare': Trump hits Biden's 'botched exit in Afghanistan' in first rally since fall of Kabul

    Former President Donald Trump called President Joe Biden's "botched exit in Afghanistan" the "worst nightmare" imaginable during his first public rally since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

  • 'We’re 90% vaccinated and I'm still nervous' – As Delta variant shrouds 2021 college football season, players walk fine line

    While vaccination rates vary by program, there’s still an aura of caution and fluidity surrounding off-field rules for teams and players. Some schools are essentially still operating in a bubble.

  • Taiwan's president receives domestically developed vaccine

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received her first dose of the island's domestically developed coronavirus vaccine on Monday, launching its rollout to the public. The vaccine, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., was given emergency approval by regulators in July using a shortcut that prompted fierce opposition from parts of Taiwan's medical and scientific community. Instead, they compared the level of antibodies that Medigen's vaccine was able to generate with that of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which has been approved by many governments and has undergone the full three stages of clinical trials.

  • Former Pence aide faults Stephen Miller's 'racist hysteria' for US refusal to accept Afghan refugees under Trump

    A former aide to former Vice President Mike Pence said the last administration deliberately obstructed visa processing for U.S. allies in Afghanistan due to the "racist hysteria" of Stephen Miller, a key adviser to former President Donald Trump.

  • Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

    A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant. Breaking down statistics from Israel's Gertner Institute and KI Institute, ministry officials said that among people aged 60 and over, the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.

  • Fox News says it helped evacuate Afghan associates and their families

    Fox News said in a companywide memo Sunday that it has successfully helped a group of Afghan nationals evacuate from Afghanistan.

  • The Afghan all-girls robotics team have been offered scholarships at 'incredible universities,' says Oklahoma mother who helped them escape the Taliban

    Allyson Reneau, a mother of 11 from Oklahoma, helped evacuate 10 members of Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team this week.

  • The GOP Is Holding My Kids Hostage for a Third School Year

    GettyThis weekend before school starts in Virginia, my wife and I will have to decide between my son’s education or our daughter’s health.Millions of families around the country will be making similar painful compromises.Our 5-year-old daughter Nusayba is an immuno-suppressed, Stage 4 cancer survivor who received a full liver transplant two years ago. Her brother, Ibrahim, is about to turn 7 and did virtual learning last year to keep his sister safe. Back in May, before the rise of the Delta var

  • Trump holds potential superspreader rally in Cullman, Alabama, two days after the city declared a COVID-19 state of emergency

    Photos and videos shared to social media show thousands packed together at the rally in Cullman County, where only 28% of the population is fully vaccinated.

  • Gwen Stefani Fans Are Accusing Blake Shelton of Hacking Her on Twitter and It's Epic

    The evidence is certainly there.

  • Rachel Maddow Decides to Stay at MSNBC

    Theo Wargo/GettyRachel Maddow, who was seriously considering ending her long run at MSNBC, has decided to stay put after all. Insider broke the news of Maddow’s new multiyear contract, which was confirmed to The Daily Beast by two people familiar with the matter.Maddow, 48, will continue to host her nightly show, which has MSNBC’s highest ratings, but the new deal also calls for her to pursue new projects with parent company NBC Universal.“This uniquely positions Rachel and MSNBC to capitalize o

  • A GOP official's covid-19 death went viral. Then came calls for vaccination - and bitter divides.

    When H. Scott Apley died at 45 of covid-19, he became a face of vaccine refusal by the political right. A GoFundMe drive for his wife and baby son drew scorn as the city councilman's social media posts circulated. "I wish I lived in the area!" the Houston-area member of the Texas Republican Party's governing board wrote this spring about a "mask burning" party in Cincinnati. "You are an absolute enemy of a free people," he once replied on Twitter to a doctor's post celebrating the effectiveness

  • Rachel Maddow Renews MSNBC Deal

    Rachel Maddow will stay at MSNBC, according to two people familiar with the matter, after negotiating a new pact that will keep her at the cable-news outlet beyond 2022. Maddow, who is the linchpin of the network’s primetime lineup, had been considering her own independent content ventures, and had enlisted top executives at Endeavor to […]