Where is Amari Baylor? AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy kidnapped in Texas

Amari Daniel Baylor (Pearland Police Department)

Police have warned that a 6-year-old boy believed to have been kidnapped may be in imminent danger, and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Amari Daniel Baylor was last seen on Thursday in Pearland, Texas, and an AMBER alert has been issued for his disappearance, said authorities.

Amari’s mother called the police around 8pm that evening, reporting that her son had been kidnapped. Officers said she told them that she went to Westside Event Center with her three children to ask about sports programs for her kids, while a football practice was taking place, according to a statement from Pearland Police Department.

Police said the woman left the car with her daughter while her other two children stayed behind in the vehicle.

Two female witnesses that were at the football practice said they then saw a woman in an orange shirt take the child out of the driver side’s rear window, before getting into another vehicle and driving away.

The woman was described as a Black female in her late 20s or early 30s with long straight black hair, 5′9ft tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

The witnesses also told officers that they were unable to take down the license number but remembered seeing orange characters on the plate.

Amari is described as a 6-year-old Black male with short black hair and a black mole on the top right side of his lip.

He was reportedly wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants, and red tennis shoes at the time of his disappearance. Amari does not have any known disabilities, police said, urging anyone with information on the child’s disappearance to contact the Pearland Police Department.

