Where's Mitch? McConnell keeping his head down during historic shutdown

LOUISVILLE – Nancy Morrison is dipping into her savings account to buy food and pay for basic household bills as negotiations to end the government shutdown remain at a standstill.

Joined by several other Federal Aviation Administration employees who were recently protesting the closure, the U.S. Air Force veteran from Louisville says she is an essential employee as a communications, radar and automation technician at Louisville International Airport.

That means Morrison has worked three weeks without a paycheck, along with roughly 800,000 other federal workers who aren’t being paid.

Morrison has tried repeatedly to contact a man who she believes could help re-open the government: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But she says it's nearly impossible to get through to anyone at his offices. She can't leave a message with anyone in his Washington, D.C. office, and his local office rings until the line hangs up.

"For me personally, it’s a joke that we can’t get a hold of him because he is our senator, and he’s holding the reins, too, of the Senate vote," Morrison said.

Morrison is asking a question echoed by many political leaders in Washington, and experts around the county as the shutdown hits day 27: Where's Mitch McConnell?

The question became a trending topic on Twitter thanks to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, who joined a handful of House Democrats scouring the halls of Congress with news cameras asking "Where's Mitch?" She and a group hand-delivered a letter to McConnell's office, demanding a vote to reopen the government.

"He’s not in the cloak room. He’s not in the Capitol. He’s not in the Russel building. He’s not on the floor of the Senate," Ocasio-Cortez said on social media. "And 800,000 people still don’t have their paychecks — so #WheresMitch?"

McConnell received praise from Republicans and Democrats during President Barack Obama’s tenure for cutting major deals to escape gridlock. But observers have noted the Kentucky Republican, who once relished that deal-maker role, is keeping his head down during this partial — yet historically long — shutdown.

Here's how McConnell explained it to the Courier Journal: In those previous impasses or shutdowns, there was a Democratic White House that took the lead. Obama needed GOP votes, which McConnell said, as minority leader, he was able to deliver as a key negotiator.

The way McConnell sees it, under President Donald Trump, Democrats Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, and Chuck Schumer, his Senate counterpart, should be the ones delivering a deal.

"As long as Democrats refuse to come to the table for serious, good-faith negotiations with the White House, they will prolong this partial government shutdown," McConnell told the Courier Journal on Wednesday. "Speaker Pelosi continues to prioritize her opposition to President Trump over the security of our nation’'s borders and the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who are missing paychecks."

Neither Pelosi nor Schumer’s office responded to a request for comment.

Ben Self, chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party, said no one accepts McConnell’s explanation about his absence from the shutdown talks, however.

“I think it’s obvious that Sen. McConnell is afraid of the president at this point,” he said.

The question is whether McConnell is taking a reasonable backseat to the president, or if it's his latest effort to avoid friction with the confrontational commander-in-chief, who remains popular in the Bluegrass State.

Democrats want McConnell to let the Senate vote on their new House majority’s compromise proposal, which funds eight of the nine shuttered departments while temporarily funding homeland security to continue the border security debate.