Where to find apple picking among Hudson Valley farms, orchards

Fall started Sept. 23 and all around the Hudson Valley, farms and orchards have been preparing for peak picking season.

Family and group trips to local farms for produce and sweet treats are a yearly staple for many in the area and there is an abundance of places to choose from.

Here are some of the best places for apple and pumpkin picking in the Lower Hudson Valley:

Rockland

Dr. Davie's Farm is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Nov. 9. The orchard's farmstand is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. One bag of apples is $15. Hayrides and a corn maze are available on weekends starting at $10. No reservations required. 306 Route 304, Congers

Orchards of Concklin is open Saturdays and Sundays only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 22. Each guest is required to purchase one bag of apples for $16 to enter. Visit the farmer's market and bakery after picking all the apples you can eat. Check the website for a full list of apple varieties and schedules. 2 South Mountain Road, Pomona

Westchester

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard is open Saturday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 29. Tickets are $15. The kitchen offers BBQ lunch and apple cider donuts, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the farmstand is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 130 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem

Wilkens Farm is open Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Dec. 23. The orchard offers apple and pumpkin picking, as well as a corn maze, winery and bakery. There is also a Christmas Tree farm for the holiday season. No reservations needed.1335 White Hill Rd., Yorktown Heights

Outhouse Orchards is open Saturday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 1. Enjoy apple and pumpkin picking, as well as a hayride and corn maze for the kids and a winery for the adults. Tickets start at $29 and reservations for weekend trips are required. A full list of seasonal apple selections is available online. 139 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem

Orange

Apple Ridge Orchards is open Thursday through Sunday until late October. Sunflowers, apples and pumpkins are available for picking. The orchard also offers a variety of activities for kids like a petting zoo and a "Spookley Movie Night," among the pumpkins on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. Stop in for apple cider donuts and BBQ this fall and be sure to check the orchard's website around the holiday season for the Holiday Night of Lights. No reservations needed. 101 Jessup Rd., Warwick

Lawrence Farms Orchards is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of October. The orchard offers a a variety of produce to pick, including apples, grapes, pumpkins and corn. Tasty treats like apple cider donuts and apple cider are available at their farm stand. No reservations needed. Admission tickets are $7. 306 Frozen Ridge Rd., Newburgh

Manza Family Farm and Garden Center is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of October. The farm is perfect for family fun with pumpkin picking, face painting and a straw maze. After all the fun, grab a bite to eat at the local farm stand. Admission is $10 per car. 730 State Route 211, Montgomery

Maskers Orchard is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of October. The 100-year-old orchard lets families drive right up to the trees to pick and taste. On weekends, the orchard offers pony rides, an apple maze and a haunted house. Don't forget to visit the country store, snack barn and food trucks. Admission is free. 45 Ball Rd., Warwick

Pennings Orchard is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November. The orchard offers a variety of apples, an animal farm including brand new baby cows and a maze for kids. There is also a cidery and farm market on the property. No reservations needed. 169 State Route 94 S, Warwick

Och's Orchard is open daily for apple picking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October. Apples, pumpkins and other vegetables are available to pick. There is also a petting zoo for kids. The farm market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations needed. Admission is $5 per person for guests above the age of 4. 4 Ochs Ln., Warwick

Soons Orchard is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October. Apples, pumpkins and peaches are available for picking. The apple orchard is only accessible by foot from the store and the pumpkin patch is accessible by wagon. Visit the Orchard Hill Cider Mill Tap Room and the farm market at the end of your visit. Reservations not required. 23 Soons Circle, New Hampton

Dutchess County

Barton Orchards is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 4. There is an abundance of fall fun activities to do while visiting the orchard, including live music on Fridays and Saturdays, a "bark park" for dogs, and a petting zoo. Be sure to visit the orchard during festival weekends for a haunted house, hayrides and a fun park. Admission is free except for festival weekends. 63 Apple Tree Ln., Poughquag

Fishkill Farms is open for apple and pumpkin picking by reservation only through Oct. 31. Attend a farm yoga class and visit the Treasury Cider Bar after to unwind. The farm hosts fall festivals every weekend, including live music and wagon rides. 9 Fishkill Farm Rd., Hopewell Junction

Greig Farm is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of October. Apples, pumpkins and raspberries are available for picking. Hike the three farm trail loops and visit the koi pond. After apple picking, stop by the farm market for a homemade lunch. Guests out of town can even stay in one of two houses on the farm through Airbnb. No reservations needed for apple and pumpkin picking. 227 Pitcher Ln., Red Hook

Mead Orchards is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the fall season. Apples and pumpkins are available for picking. For kids, there's a corn maze, hayrides and a mini village. For adults, check out the food trucks and the farmer's market before your trip ends. 15 Scism Rd., Tivoli

Ulster County

DuBois Farms is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 22. Apples, pumpkins and other veggies are available to pick. Kids can visit the farm animals and play in Tiny Town, while adults can enjoy local wine, cider and tap beer at The Tavern at DuBois Farms. No reservations required. 209 Perkinsville Rd., Highland

Hurds Family Farm is open Wednesday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late October. There are tons of apple varieties to choose from and plenty of fall fun for all ages. Take a hayride through the farm and stop by the petting zoo to feed the baby animals. There is also a corn maze and a mini zipline. There are a variety of special events at the farm each weekend, so make sure to check the website for what's in store before your visit. The farm also offers craft beverages and homemade food. Tickets are required for entry and go on sale every Tuesday online. Some activities are sold separately. 2187 State Route 32, Modena

Jenkins-Lueken Orchard is open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of the fall season. A full schedule of apple varieties can be found online. Vegetables and other produce can be purchased at the farm stand, as well as cider and baked goods. 69 Yankee Folly Rd., New Paltz

Prospect Hill Orchards is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are three locations for apple and pumpkin picking; Hilltop Farm, open through Oct. 29, the Homestead Farm and Clarke's Family Farm, both open through Oct. 22. There is also a corn maze and hayrides available for fall fun. Guests can even try pressing their own cider. The orchard also hosts full moon dinners every month from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 340 Milton Turnpike/73 Clarks Ln., Milton

Stone Ridge Orchard is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the season. Aside from apple picking, guests can visit the farm stand, open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Farm Bar and Tasting Room, open weekends until 6 p.m. and the Farmers and Makers Market, available until Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3012 State Route 213 E, Stone Ridge

Twin Star Orchards is open for apple picking Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of the season. The orchard is known for its cider. On the weekends, it hosts live music acts. The orchard's Oktoberfest celebration is Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 at noon. New Paltz

Weed Orchards is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of the season. Aside from apple and pumpkin picking, the orchard hosts a variety of events on the weekend including the Apples and Wine festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 and the Fall Fest on weekends throughout October. Visit the winery after a hayride with the family. No reservations required. 43 Mount Zion Rd., Marlboro

Wilklow Orchards is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of October. There are 13 different apple varieties and pumpkins for picking. The orchard also offers hayrides, a farm yard playground and apple cider donuts at the farm stand. 314 Pancake Hollow Rd., Highland

Wright's Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the end of the fall season. Pick up some additional produce and baked goods at the farm store and bakery. Admission tickets are $20 for guests older than 10 years old and $10 for ages 5 through 9. Ages 4 and under are free. 699 State Route 208, Gardiner

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Apple picking guide in Hudson Valley 2023