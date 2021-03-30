Where is my aunt? Kids separated from relatives at the border strain U.S. shelters

Emiliana, 32, poses for a photo with her son, Leonardo, 10, and daughter, Emily, 5, at their apartment in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristina Cooke and Mica Rosenberg
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kristina Cooke and Mica Rosenberg

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Ten-year-old Leonardo had not seen his mother in years. His hope, as he set out from Guatemala with his aunt and her young daughter, was that they would all be able to reunite with his mother, Emiliana, in California together.

Instead on Feb. 23, he descended an escalator in the Los Angeles airport for the long-awaited reunion alone. After Emiliana finally embraced her son with tears streaming down her face, Leonardo's first question was: "Why aren't Aunt Rosa and my cousin here?"

As President Joe Biden's administration grapples with how to house thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, advocates say ending a long-standing practice of separating children like Leonardo from caretaking relatives would help reduce overcrowding in U.S. government custody.

Under U.S. immigration law, families are narrowly defined as children and their parents or legal guardians. Children separated from grandparents, aunts, older siblings and other relatives are classified as "unaccompanied" and sent to shelters or foster care overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) until they can be released to a vetted sponsor, usually a parent or close family member.

Immigrant advocates say the separations are, in many cases, unnecessary. They argue that thousands of children could stay out of the shelter system if they were released with their accompanying relatives to pursue U.S. asylum cases in immigration court.

SEPARATIONS

Since November, a handful of nonprofit groups that work with unaccompanied children have compiled tallies showing that as many as 10-17 percent of children in custody were separated from relatives, according to three people briefed on the data, all of whom requested anonymity to discuss internal estimates.

The numbers have not been made public before and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency told Reuters they do not track such separations.

About 11,900 children were in HHS shelters and nearly 5,800 children were in border patrol custody as of March 28. To reduce overcrowding, the administration is rapidly expanding emergency influx shelters and surveying military bases to host migrant children.

Immigrant advocacy groups are working on a provision they hope will be included in the upcoming U.S. government spending bill that would fund reception centers where children could remain with non-parent family members and be evaluated by child welfare experts for joint release, according to draft text reviewed by Reuters.

While it is too early to say if the proposal will become law, Biden has hired members of the advocacy community as top immigration advisers, and his administration consults with them frequently.

Salvador Zamora, a former CBP official who retired in December, questioned how such a center would work in practice. Verifying the nationality and identity of a person arriving at the border is time consuming, he said.

The process involves backlogged consulates of the migrants' country of origin, who often need to send officials to the municipality the person claims to be from. "How do we verify identity, nationality, let alone familial status within a reasonable amount of time?" he said.

Echoing those concerns, Chad Wolf, who was acting homeland security secretary under President Donald Trump, said changing the policy could encourage smugglers to falsify family relationships.

"I am afraid that the current administration is going to start looking at solutions to speed up processing," he said, "and then with some of those decisions, they could choose expediency over safety."

NOWHERE TO GO

When U.S. authorities separated Leonardo and sent him to a shelter in New York, they expelled his aunt Rosalina - eight months pregnant at the time - and his cousin Marisol to Mexico.

The policy used to expel them, a Trump-era public health rule known as Title 42, was implemented in March 2020. Biden has left the rule largely intact, although he has exempted unaccompanied minors.

When Rosalina was expelled, she fainted on a street near the international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

"I had no idea where I was, I had no idea where to go," Rosalina said in an interview from a Mexican shelter where she is staying after recently giving birth to her baby. She said she fled Guatemala with Leonardo and Marisol after a brutal assault and fears going back.

The family asked to be identified by their first names for their safety and so as not to impact their asylum claims.

While Leonardo had his mother waiting for him, some children separated from their relatives at the U.S.-Mexico border do not.

Yliana Johansen-Méndez, legal services director at the Immigrant Defenders' Law Center in Los Angeles, said around 16 percent of the 327 unaccompanied children interviewed by her organization between December and March 24 had traveled with family members who were expelled under Title 42. Some had no other potential sponsors in the U.S., she said.

Relatives traveling with children have often raised them for years and are "psychological parents," said Amy Cohen, a child psychiatrist and executive director of nonprofit Every.Last.One, which helps get children released from immigration custody. The separation from these adults is "just as wrenching, just as damaging" for children as separation from their mother or father, she said.

Some migrant children may feel closer to the relatives they have traveled with than the family they are joining in the United States, even if they are their parents.

When Emiliana fled Guatemala in 2017 to get away from her abusive husband she was only able to cobble enough money together to take one child. She made the painful decision to take her then 2-year old daughter and leave then 7-year old Leonardo behind with his grandmother. After his grandmother died in 2019, Rosalina took care of him.

Back now with his mother in Los Angeles, Leonardo doesn't want to leave her side. At times he's jealous of his younger sister, now 5, while his sister also struggles with the new competition for her mother's affections after getting used to being an only child for the past three years. "It's quite difficult," said Emiliana. "If I hug one then the other one gets upset."

Leonardo asks about his aunt and cousin constantly, Emiliana said, telling her he is asking God that they be allowed into the United States.

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco and Mica Rosenberg in New York, editing by Ross Colvin and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • Dems vulnerable to redistricting consider ditching House for higher office

    Some House Democrats are contemplating runs for Senate and governor, thanks to a delay in census data and GOP control of the mapmaking process that could leave them without districts in which to run.

  • Hispanic college football star gets GOP nod to run in key U.S. House race

    The New Mexico Republican Party has nominated state Sen. Mark Moores, a Hispanic former football star at the University of New Mexico, as its candidate for the U.S. House seat formerly held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.Why it matters: The GOP is seeking to build on the surprising number of Latino voters who supported former President Trump in 2020 by pushing Hispanic candidates. The Democratic Party faces criticism for ignoring Mexican American voters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: New Mexico Republican officials voted Saturday to give Moores the nomination for the state's central congressional seat, which represents Albuquerque.Moores' mother's side of the family dates back to when early Spanish settlers lived in present-day New Mexico.He beat other candidates who some Republicans said would only give Democrats token opposition.The former offensive lineman is known as a Republican who works with Democrats in the statehouse on rural issues and the economy.The intrigue: The seat has leaned Democratic in the last decade but Republicans are hopeful Moores can flip it with a high percentage of Hispanic voters.In 2020, white, left-leaning Democrats ousted a number of Hispanic moderate state lawmakers during primaries, angering a number of Latino Democrats.Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature in the nation's most Hispanic state, yet the leadership remains largely white.The bottom line: New Mexico Democrats meet this week to pick their nominee, and they must navigate the anger expressed by Latinos and the need to name their strongest candidate.The special election scheduled for June 1 could be an early indicator of how Latino voters assess President Biden's performance in office.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chauvin didn't get up after told no Floyd pulse: prosecutor

    Jerry Blackwell, a prosecutor with the Minnesota attorney general's office, told jurors that officers who wear the Minneapolis police badge pledge to never use "unnecessary force or violence.""You will learn that on May 25, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of George Floyd," Blackwell said.He displayed a still image from a bystander's cellphone video of Chauvin, who is white, with his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs.Prosecutors played the most widely seen bystander video to jurors on Monday. Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit, a blue face mask and a blue shirt and tie, took pages of notes on a yellow legal pad as the dying moans of Floyd and the yelling of horrified onlookers filled the courtroom.Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with his lawyers arguing that he followed his training and that the main cause of Floyd's death, which the county examiner ruled a homicide, was a drug overdose. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved the day after the arrest. Floyd's death ignited a global protest movement over police brutality against Black people.

  • Just Peacock quietly removing racist WWE scenes, nothing to see here

    NBCUniversal made headlines last June when it pulled a handful of 30 Rock episodes—featuring characters in Black or Brown-face—from circulation following a public request from series creator Tina Fey and executive producer Robert Carlock. The decision, like similar ones made by Netflix and ABC, came amid increased scrutiny during a summer dominated by Black Lives Matter protests in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other Black lives lost due to police brutality and racial violence. Decisions like the scrubbing of 30 Rock have become somewhat commonplace, which makes NBCUniversal’s latest attempt to rectify the racist ills of the past feel particularly... dubious. As Mashable reports, WWE fans have begun to notice that several scenes are conspicuously missing from old episodes of the prolific professional wrestling series. The scenes in question, as initially reported by PWInsider, featured racist content involving prominent figures like “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Vince McMahon.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.

  • BBC relegated religion to 'God slot' and should include it in dramas and documentaries, says bishop

    The BBC has relegated religion to the “God slot” and should be including it in dramas and documentaries, according to the Bishop of Ripon. The Rt Rev Dr Helen-Ann Hartley said faith has been “siloed off” to Songs of Praise and a handful of other programmes. The BBC has promised “more content than ever before” to celebrate Easter this year, including a message from the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Pope delivering a blessing live from Rome. Writing in the Radio Times, Bishop Hartley said: “This is great news for those who have been denied the chance to worship in-person during the pandemic. But it is, also, the BBC literally preaching to the converted. “It’s all very well having more content than ever before, but if most of it fails to get beyond the ‘God slot’ normally reserved for Songs of Praise, what’s the point, beyond keeping the faithful happy? “Where are the documentaries that challenge us to rethink the world we live in? Or the dramas that ask us to re-imagine our human relationships? Instead of congratulating itself on producing more content than ever, I wonder if it’s time for the BBC to ask just what is the point of religion on the telly, or the radio for that matter?”

  • Exercising in polluted cities 'worse for the heart' than doing none

    Cycling and running in polluted cities may be worse for the heart than doing little or no exercise, scientists have said. A contentious new study argues that people who undertake regular intensive exercise have a 33 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those who do none. It suggests that those in the most polluted areas should limit their workouts to no more than 30 minutes of running or cycling five times a week. It is already well known that regular exercise helps to prevent heart and blood vessel disease, and that air pollution harms cardiovascular health. However, until now little has been known about the trade-offs between the benefits of outdoor physical activity and the dangers of unclean air. Researchers in Korea examined data from nearly 1.5 million people aged 20 to 39 living in cities. They compared self-reported exercise levels for each participant at two separate time intervals – 2009-10 and 2011-12 – and analysed this against background pollution levels. Using a measure of physical activity called metabolic equivalent task minutes per week (MET-mins/week), the scientists divided the participants into four groups – 0, 1-499, 500-999 and 1000 or more MET-mins/week. European Society of Cardiology guidelines recommend people should try to do 500-999 MET-mins/week. This can be achieved via running, cycling or hiking for 15-30 minutes five times a week, or brisk walking, doubles tennis or slow cycling for 30-60 minutes five times a week. Dr Seong Rae Kim, who led the research at the Seoul National University College of Medicine, said: "We found that in young adults aged 20-39 years old, the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and heart attack, increased as the amount of physical activity decreased between the two screening periods in the group with low levels of exposure to air pollution. "However, in the group with high levels of exposure to air pollution, increasing the amount of physical activity to more than 1000 MET-min/week, which is more than internationally recommended levels for physical activity, could adversely affect cardiovascular health. "This is an important result suggesting that, unlike middle-aged people over 40, excessive physical activity may not always be beneficial for cardiovascular health in younger adults when they are exposed to high concentrations of air pollution." High pollution was described as being above 49.92 micrograms per cubic meter of PM10 "coarse" particulate matter, and above 26.43 of PM2.5 "fine" particulate matter. A report from the Mayor of London found that while average levels of both types in the capital fall into the low category used by the Korean study, PM10 pollution exceeded the "high" threshold, and the EU short-term legal limit, on 73 days last year. Independent scientists have pointed out that the Korean study looked at the link between heart health, exercise and average pollution levels, rather than the risk of exercising on days when pollution is particularly high. They also said that the 33 per cent increased risk figure was close to, but just outside, the threshold for "statistical significance". The study is published in the European Heart Journal.

  • SC school board members accused of illegally meeting at Waffle House

    The impromptu social gathering included a prominent critic of the school district.

  • Anti-poaching 'Black Mambas' team up with virtual rangers

    The all-female anti-poaching unit called Black Mambas has been protecting South Africa's wildlife since 2013. Now, they have a new ally: tens of thousands of “virtual rangers” worldwidekeeping an eye on the animals via camera phones.Black Mamba ranger Leitah Mkhabela.(SOUNDBITE) (English) BLACK MAMBA RANGER, LEITAH MKHABELA, SAYING: "We are dealing with poachers that are professional people. They've been to the army and they know how to use weapons and we know nothing about that. And people who can walk come inside the reserve, kill a rhino in five minutes and they're out. So, this is a big change to us but it's a change that we want to bring out to the people."Animal reserves across Africa have had to cut back on anti-poaching patrols due to lulls in tourism drying up funding. One in five rangers has been laid off globally over the past year, according to World Wildlife Fund International.To combat this, the Balule Nature Reserve has teamed up with handset manufacturer Samsung and tech pioneer Africam to supplement staff with eyes and ears online. Over 55,000 people have become virtual rangers since the project – Wildlife Watch, went live in March 2021.They help track the “big five” of Balule: rhino, lion, leopard, elephant, and buffalo.{Black Mamba Ranger, Leitah Mkhabela} "People are not able to come in and see the animals. But we can use the cameras to remind them that the animals are still there, and that they need you to watch out for them."Mkhabela and her colleagues use the same model of phone for communication and to capture images of suspicious activity during patrols, while other handsets have been installed to monitor perimeter fences.Black Mamba unit founder, Craig Spencer… (SOUNDBITE) (English) FOUNDER, BLACK MAMBA ANTI-POACHING UNIT, CRAIG SPENCER, SAYING: "Mambas can only be effective if they can use their senses because we don't arm them. We rely on their eyes and their ears and their various other senses. Unfortunately, a human being hasn't evolved to be able to see at night and to see things as quickly and that kind of thing. It's what I call 'human bias'. I can only cover certain sections of the park at certain times of the day or night. I need technology to fill the gaps."And the system seems to be working.Viewers of the park’s streaming service have reported hearing gunshots, signaling the possibility of poachers, and alerted rangers about trapped animals needing rescue.

  • 7 Richest Black People In America and Their Stock Picks

    In this article we are going to list the 7 richest black people In America and their stock picks. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 3 Richest Black People In America and Their Stock Picks. Look, it is clear as day that even in the 21st century, even in 2021, America has a major […]

  • School plotters often were bullied, suffered from depression

    The warning signs are all there. Students who were planning to attack schools showed the same types of troubled histories as those who carried them out. The study by the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center is a twist on the study of school shootings.

  • Archbishop: Slain officer gave life, showed best of police

    A Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman opened fire sacrificed his life and showed what is best about police, Denver's archbishop said Monday during a funeral Mass for Officer Eric Talley. “Jesus has told us, greater love than this no man has than to lay down his life and Eric lived that,” Archbishop Samuel Aquila said during the traditional Latin Mass, the style beloved by Talley, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver. Aquila offered his prayers and condolences for Talley's family, which include his wife and seven children.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • Canada charges man for murder after fatal stabbing

    A suspect was charged with murder on Sunday for fatally stabbing a woman in a Vancouver suburb library earlier this weekend.That's according to Canadian police, who said the 28-year-old suspect, Yannick Bandaogo, was charged with second-degree murder.The female victim was in her late 20s but was not named in a police statement.Six others were wounded in the early afternoon attack on Saturday.They've all been taken to the hospital and do not have life-threatening injuries.Video from the scene outside the library appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being pounced on by police.Police tweeted, "He has undergone surgery for self-inflicted wounds and is currently in police custody."The suspect's motive is still under investigation, along with his background and relationship to the victims, if any.

  • Christina Aguilera, Mýa and Missy Elliott Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Their 'Lady Marmalade' Collab

    The iconic collaboration, which is a cover of the 1974 track by Patti LaBelle's girl group Labelle, was the first single on the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack in 2001

  • Fact check: No evidence Colorado shooting suspect entered country, bought gun, illegally

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, said the suspected shooter bought the gun legally at a gun store.

  • The Schitt's Creek Motel Has Officially Hit the Market — and It Could Be Yours for $1.6 Million

    The motel features 10 rooms, each with a bedroom and ensuite bathroom, as well as a two-story manager's suite

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • CDC: Real-world data shows Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are 90% effective at preventing infection

    A study of nearly 4,000 healthcare workers found that vaccinated people did not often transmit the virus to other people. One shot was 80% protective.