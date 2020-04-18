Where Beijer Alma AB (publ)'s (STO:BEIA B) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at Beijer Alma AB (publ)'s (OM:BEIA B) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Did BEIA B perform worse than its track record and industry?

BEIA B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of kr431m has declined by -8.1% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 8.2%, indicating the rate at which BEIA B is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's going on with margins and if the entire industry is feeling the heat.

OM:BEIA B Income Statement April 18th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Beijer Alma has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% exceeds the SE Machinery industry of 8.4%, indicating Beijer Alma has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Beijer Alma’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 20% to 18%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 22% to 49% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Beijer Alma's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I recommend you continue to research Beijer Alma to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

