Where Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Assessing Belvoir Group PLC's (AIM:BLV) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess BLV's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

How Well Did BLV Perform?

BLV's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of UK£4.1m has increased by 2.1% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 28%, indicating the rate at which BLV is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's transpiring with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Belvoir Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the GB Real Estate industry of 5.8%, indicating Belvoir Group has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Belvoir Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.2% to 15%.

What does this mean?

Belvoir Group's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Belvoir Group gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Belvoir Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

