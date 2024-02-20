Where is the best brunch spot in Rhode Island? Vote in our poll

Brunch is one of the most fun meals to dine out.

You get to pick if you want breakfast food, lunch food or a little bit of both. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys are often a choice from the drink menu. And it's a great time to catch up with some friends. It's a bit of a treat.

The question is, with so many great brunch spots around Rhode Island, which one should when you get the opportunity to treat yourself?

We've collected a list of brunch spots from around the state, and now, we're asking you to vote in a friendly competition.

Vote for the best brunch spot in Rhode Island

What do the winners get? Clout. Bragging rights. Being in The Providence Journal article announcing the winners. There’s not a tangible benefit to winning these polls other than winning and being able to tell people you won.

How do we pick who is in the poll?

Rhode Island may be a small state, but it has a lot of restaurants, making it hard near impossible to come up with an all-encompassing list for the polls. The way we are doing it ahead of the poll we announce what the next poll is going to be on the Providence Journal Food Instagram page @ProJoEats. People can leave a comment with the restaurants they think should be in the poll (restaurants are encouraged to nominate themselves), we’ll round up those entries for the poll. We do reserve the right to use our editorial discretion.

We also will add a restaurant that requests it within the first 48 hours of the poll being up. Email klandeck@gannett.com with nominations.

How does voting work?

We’re setting it up so people can vote once a day, which means if you love a restaurant, you can vote for it more than once. The voting for this poll will close on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 p.m. Winners will be announced the following week.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Best brunch restaurant in RI? We're polling readers