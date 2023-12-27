Where is the best coffee shop in Rhode Island? Vote for your favorite.

It's not a secret that Rhode Island runs on coffee.

But it doesn't have to be Dunkin'. There are many, many other coffee shops in the state that are perfect for fueling your caffeine addiction, hanging out or sitting down to do some work. In fact, Providence was named one of the best coffee cities in the country, in part because of how many coffee shops the city has.

The only question is where to go?

The Providence Journal is doing a poll to help answer that question and find some of the best coffee shops around Rhode Island. Vote below for your favorite spot.

Where is your favorite place for a cup of coffee?

Vote for the best Coffee shop in Rhode Island

What do the winners get?

How do we pick who is in the poll?

Rhode Island may be a small state, but it has a lot of restaurants, making it hard near impossible to come up with an all-encompassing list for the polls. The way we are doing it ahead of the poll we announce what the next poll is going to be on the Providence Journal Food Instagram page @ProJoEats in both the feed. People can leave a comment with the restaurants they think should be in the poll (restaurants are encouraged to nominate themselves), we’ll round up those entries for the poll. We do reserve the right to use our editorial discretion.

We also will add a restaurant that requests it within the first 48 hours of the poll being up. Email klandeck@gannett.com with nominations.

We’ll also announce the next poll in the same article that the current poll is running in, and people from there can email their nominations to klandeck@gannett.com. We’re going to follow best places to order coffee shops with best fries.

How does voting work?

We’re setting it up so people can vote once a day, which means if you really love a restaurant, you can vote for it more than once. The voting for this poll will close on Monday, Jan. 1, at 11 p.m. Winners will be announced the following week.

